Free foreign education counselling platform for Students, HALP.co enters India

New Delhi: To support students aspiring to study abroad, Halp which is one of the world's largest tech-enabled international college admissions coaching platforms has announced its entry in India. Halp, backed by Tennis legend Serena Williams, has entered the Indian education sector by setting up its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab. With its 1:1 digital assistance model and free end-to-end coaching support.

Along with admissions counseling, Halp coaches assist the students with end-to-end support in setting up a new life in the new country; including flights, phone plans, bank accounts, accommodation, VISA, scholarship, loan and everything that they need to start their education in that country. "We want students to save their money so they can afford to study abroad at their desired institution. We are the only company offering premium, end-to-end coaching for free", said Matthew McLellan, Co-founder & CEO, Halp.

McLellan added, "Halp is working on removing the trust gap created by commission agents of international universities, bringing transparency and increasing the chances of getting admission into the right colleges with the right advice"

Studying abroad in the college of one's dreams can enrich and transform a student's life in multiple ways; from exposing them to diverse cultural and learning experiences, to exponentially accelerating their career growth. That's probably why more and more Indian students these days aspire to study abroad after completing their primary education. "We work with an approach that builds students' trust inHalp. Our coaches are not incentivized based on where students get placed, i.e. they will not force students towards the highest commission universities or colleges. This is important as most agents are driven by commissions, which create unpleasant experiences for the students. This allows us to be a trusted advisor on foreign education", informed McLellan.

McLellan added further that Halp handholds each student and gives 1:1 attention at every step – from free sign-up until the start of college. Students are plugged into the culture, experience, and reality of studying abroad in each of our destination countries. This gives students the knowledge that helps them feel more comfortable leaving home and more likely to be successful abroad.

With strong partnerships, Halp provides students with the ultimate choice. Students can apply to 15,000+ programs across Canada, US, UK, and Australia - they can study their favorite subject in their preferred country at the right institution for them.

Talking on how Halp works, McLellan explained, "Our work starts the moment students decide to study abroad. We encourage the students to join Halp by free sign up, coaches then help each student to complete the profile. Our coaches are then in constantly in touch with the students and parents, helping them with recommendations on top fit countries, schools and programs. Halp does all the work including discovering financial support, document upload and visa application support.Students can easily track their progress from the Halp dashboard and coaches are available for daily updates''.

Over 18, 000 students from all over the country are being actively placed in more than 3,000 colleges across Canada, UK, US, and Australia. Some of the top programs include - University of Waterloo, University of Western Ontario, and Queen's University in Canada; University of Illinois at Chicago, University of California Irvine and Johns Hopkins University in The United States; University of Salford, University of Edinburgh and University of Sheffield in United Kingdom; Edith Cowan University, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and Australian National University in Australia.