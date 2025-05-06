GARP introduces remote proctoring for SCR and RAI exams globally

Hyderabad: The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) has announced the global launch of remote online proctoring for its Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) and Risk and AI (RAI) certificate exams, set to begin in October 2025. This move aims to enhance accessibility for candidates, particularly those in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, allowing them to take the exams from their own homes in India Standard Time (IST).

The remote proctoring system ensures a secure and equitable testing environment, with detailed instructions to be provided via email to all registered candidates. The initiative removes logistical and financial barriers, enabling broader participation in GARP’s globally recognised risk certification programs.

India is a major global economy, and it is growing. As the nation progresses toward its $5 trillion economic goal, the capacity to manage sustainability and AI-driven risks becomes paramount,” said Richard Apostolik, President and CEO of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). “By introducing remote proctoring, we are eliminating geographical and logistical barriers to certification, making these critical programs more accessible to professionals in India, allowing them to objectively demonstrate to their global peers that their professional knowledge is on par with anyone in the world.”

India has seen a surge in demand for these certifications, with SCR enrolments growing at nearly 60% annually and the RAI program gaining rapid traction since its 2024 launch. The new exam format supports GARP’s ongoing collaborations with Indian educational institutions and its expansion to cities beyond major metros, advancing the nation’s professional upskilling in sustainability and AI risk management.







