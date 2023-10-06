GITAM Aero Club Inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Department of Aerospace Engineering at GITAM School of Technology announced the inauguration of the GITAM Aero Club (GAC). The club was officially launched by Dr. C.Venkata Sai Kiran, Director, R&D, Strategy, Skyroot Aerospace, during a ceremony held on Thursday.

The primary objective of GITAM Aero Club is to provide students with valuable opportunities for learning, collaboration, and personal development in aerospace-related fields. The club aims to foster a deep interest in aerospace, offer hands-on experiences, and promote the growth of students in various areas.

During his keynote speech, Dr. CVS Kiran emphasized the importance of reliability and the need for constant innovation in the field of aerospace. He encouraged the students to apply their textbook knowledge to real-life scenarios and to develop strong networks with professionals in different branches of engineering. Dr. CVS Kiran also stressed the significance of teamwork, leadership qualities, and transparency in achieving success in the industry. He urged the students to promote STEM education and to share their knowledge with others, as it is through sharing that true learning occurs.

Prof. V R Sastry, Director, School of Technology (SoT), expressed his optimism for the future of GITAM Aero Club and its potential to contribute to the development of the nation. He assured the students of the school's support and encouraged greater collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace.

The inaugural session also saw the announcement of the club teams and the distribution of badges to the members by Prof. N.Seetaramaiah, Associated Director, SoT, and Dr. V.Himabindu, Head, Aerospace Department. S.Kishore Kumar, one of the faculty coordinators, highlighted the club's goal of creating a community built on skill and passion, where like-minded individuals can learn from each other. A.Praveen Kumar, the other coordinator, extended his gratitude in the vote of thanks.

GITAM Aero Club is expected to witness accelerated growth and become a source of inspiration for students to think outside the box and implement innovative projects in the form of new satellites. The club aims to create a platform for students to tackle real-world problems and develop comprehensive solutions.