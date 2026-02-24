Google launches AI professional certificate program to build job-ready AI skills

New Delhi: Google announced a new AI Professional Certificate on Coursera (NYSE: COUR). The program is designed to help professionals move beyond foundational AI knowledge and apply AI tools confidently and responsibly in their everyday work.

Every learner who enrolls will receive three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro, enabling hands-on practice with Google’s most advanced AI models, including Gemini, NotebookLM, and AI Studio.

This comes as AI fluency is quickly becoming a baseline expectation across roles and industries. According to Bain & Company, India could see 2.3 million AI jobs by 2027, but with only 1.2 million skilled workers, there is a projected gap of more than one million.

To meet this demand, Google analyzed hundreds of job descriptions and partnered with employers to develop this program focused on universal, transferable capabilities. Learners will gain practical experience using AI strategically across research, planning, communication, content creation, data analysis, and workflow automation.

“The Google AI Professional Certificate translates the power of AI into tangible economic opportunity for every business and worker. Top employers and universities across the country will use this training to help their teams and students succeed,” said Lisa Gevelber, Founder, Grow with Google. “With three-month complimentary access to Google AI Pro, learners can apply their new skills using Google’s most advanced AI models to build real-world experience and prepare for an AI-driven economy.”

“Success in an AI-driven economy depends on people having access to the right skills needed to advance their careers and stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “Google’s new certificate equips learners with the confidence to apply AI in their everyday work, and with access to Google AI Pro, learners can build practical experience while developing skills they can use immediately on the job.”

The program, which can be completed in approximately ten hours, includes seven short courses and a hands-on capstone project. Upon completion, learners will have developed a portfolio of practical work demonstrating their ability to apply AI tools effectively and responsibly.