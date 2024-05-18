Group-IV services certificate verification soon: TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday advised the Group–IV services recruitment aspirants to obtain all necessary certificates and keep them ready for verification.

The Commission said it will shortly publish pick up lists in the ratio of 1:3 for all candidates and 1:5 for PwD candidates for the verification of certificates for recruitment to vacancies under the Group–IV services. TSPSC has already released the Group–IV services general ranking list on its website.

All candidates have been advised to obtain required certificates pertaining to EWS (for year 2021 to 2022), community, non-creamy layer for BCs, PwD, and study/residency (class I to VII).

Candidates claiming any other reservation/ relaxations, qualification, evidence of equivalent qualification etc., should also obtain necessary certificates and keep them ready.

“If a candidate does not submit any of the mandatory certificates on the date of verification of certificates, no further time will be given,” the TSPSC said in a statement.