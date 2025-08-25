Live
ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online
Highlights
ICSI has announced the CS Professional June 2025 result. CS Executive results will be out today at 2 PM.
ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Results Declared
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional June 2025 results. Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.
CS Executive results will be declared today at 2 PM.
How to Check Your Result:
- Visit icsi.edu
- Click the relevant result link
- Enter your login credentials
- Download your result
Important Point:
Executive and Professional course candidates can check and download their e-result statements online.
