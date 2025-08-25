  • Menu
ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in

Highlights

ICSI has announced the CS Professional June 2025 result. CS Executive results will be out today at 2 PM.

ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Results Declared

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional June 2025 results. Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

CS Executive results will be declared today at 2 PM.

How to Check Your Result:

  • Visit icsi.edu
  • Click the relevant result link
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Download your result

Important Point:

Executive and Professional course candidates can check and download their e-result statements online.

