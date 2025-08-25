ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online

ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Results Declared

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional June 2025 results. Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

CS Executive results will be declared today at 2 PM.

How to Check Your Result:

Visit icsi.edu

Click the relevant result link

Enter your login credentials

Download your result

Important Point:

Executive and Professional course candidates can check and download their e-result statements online.