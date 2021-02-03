IGNOU starts admissions for January session at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) has begun admissions for the January session on its official website ignou.ac.in. Students who wish to enter programs offered through open and distance mode can apply through the IGNOU online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. and the last date to apply is February 28, 2021.

Direct link to register for IGNOU admission 2021

IGNOU offers admission to master's degrees, bachelor's degrees, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificates, certificate programs, and recognition/awareness programs.

Steps to complete the IGNOU online admission form 2021

Go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on "online admission system" and select your course.

Download the course brochure and read the eligibility, fee structure, duration, and admission process.

Under the applicants' login click on "new registration". Assign a username and password that will be needed to log in later.

Click the submit button, and the candidate's username will be sent to the registered mobile phone number.

Students will be able to access IGNOU helpdesk at ssc@ignou.ac.in or csrc@ignou.ac.in. They can contact the officials at 011-29572513 or 011-29571301.