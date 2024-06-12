India most-represented nation in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2024

New Delhi: India is the world’s number one best-represented nation in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, said Phil Baty, the British magazine's Chief Global Affairs Officer, on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Baty shared the development and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading this successful internationalisation drive.

"India is the world’s number one best-represented nation in the @timeshighered Impact Rankings 2024. Over 100 universities are ranked, up from just 13 in 2019, thanks to the remarkably successful internationalisation drive spearheaded by @narendramodi," he wrote.

There were a total of 2,152 institutions ranked from 125 countries, and the nation with the most participation was India with 105 institutions.

This year’s results showed that some university systems are emerging as leaders when it comes to particular Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Meanwhile, President of QS University Rankings Nunzio Quacquarelli has praised India for leading all G20 countries in the QS subject rankings performance growth this year.

In the latest subject rankings, Indian higher education institutions have improved their rankings in the STEM subjects, Biological Sciences, and Business Studies.

As mentioned in the report, the NEP largely drove the positive changes in higher education in the country.