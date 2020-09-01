JEE Main 2020: Exams starts today; things allowed and prohibited at exam centres

JEE Main 2020: Joint Entrance Examination begins from today - September 1, 2020. Around 8.67 lakh students would appear for the exam over the next six days under strict safety guidelines. Check out important instructions and items that are allowed at the examination centre.

Students are also advised to read the NTA instructions carefully on the JEE Main 2020 admit cards. Due to the pandemic, NTA has released a 4 page admit card this year, which also includes a declaration form. Candidates need to fill the form and carry it along with the admit card to the centre.

JEE Main 2020: Things allowed at the exam centre

1. Admit Card – Duly filled pages of the admit card

2. Government ID - PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo needs to be carried. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in the mobile phone will NOT be treated as a valid ID Proof.

3. PwD certificate issued by the competent authority (for candidates claiming relaxation under PwD category). The scribe must also carry the self-declaration about the educational qualification, passport size photograph, valid government identity and COVID19 self-declaration.

4. Candidate must also bring his/her own scribe

5. Basic transparent ballpoint pen – Note: Earlier NTA used to provide the pens for exams. However, due to pandemic, this year, NTA allowed students to carry their ballpoint pen to the examination centre. Yet, a transparent body simple pen.

6. For Part III B. Arch Paper, candidates need to bring their own Geometry Box set, pencils, erasers, colour pencils or crayons. (Water Colours are prohibited)

7. An additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet – the invigilator will give students sanitizer before the attendance sheet is handed over to the student to paste the picture. The student should carry the picture that was uploaded to the examination form. If it is different, make sure that it should match with the uploaded image.

8. A 50 ml bottle of Personal hand sanitizer. Students need to carry the same inside the venue also. Sanitizers would also be provided to the students at the exam centre.

9. Students will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle. Students must make sure that the water bottle is clear and don't have any labels on it.

JEE Main 2020: Things not allowed at the exam centre

1. Students cannot carry their mobile phones, though candidates have been asked to download Aarogya Setu app.

2. Rough Sheets are not allowed to take. Rough sheets would be kept at the computer by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

3. Calculators, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, etc. are not allowed.

4. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT allowed.