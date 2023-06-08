New Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised ‘International Students’ Graduation Day-2023’ Ceremony at its campus here on Thursday. It celebrated the success of the international students of different countries studying at the university, coming from distant parts of the world.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal chaired the ceremony, which was presided over by His Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain. On this occasion, Deputy Head of Mission, the High Commission of Ghana to India, Louis Kwame Obeng was the Guest of Honour, along with LPU’s Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal and Vice Chancellor Dr Preeti Bajaj.

Addressing the international graduates, Chancellor Dr Mittal exclaimed, “The bonds you have forged here will continue to strengthen the global ties that connect us all. I firmly believe that embracing global connections is of utmost importance. At LPU, we tried our best to provide you with the best of everything and the career ahead. Coming many miles away from your homes, you chose LPU in India, which signifies the firm faith of your parents, well- wishers and you all in the diverse doings at LPU.”

Dr Mittal also shared that LPU has modelled graduating students as a wealth of diverse perspectives, traditions and values to live efficiently in one world. He also thanked their parents for supporting them to choose LPU as their academic home.

His Excellency Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain advised them to prove to be the true human beings of the world by living in harmony as in one family. Always remember long cordial relations between your country and India.

Imbibing vast cultural diversity at LPU campus, jubilant graduates danced on the Oscar Award winning Indian Song “Natu Natu” and also sang many of the melodious Hindi and other languages songs. They also shared their individual experiences and quoted LPU as their second home.