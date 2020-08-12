MEC-Hyderabad announces eligibility for B. Tech admissions 

Hyderabad: The Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (MEC) of Mahindra University, Hyderabad has declared the eligibility criteria for admission to the four-year B.Tech program at its Hyderabad campus for the 2020-2024 academic year.

Students who apply by August 15 via the www.mechyd.ac.in website will be eligible for an early round of online therapy.

Admissions will be given either on the basis of JEE Main (Qualified and qualified for JEE Advanced 2020) or on the basis of valid SAT subject test results Scores or SAT scores or ACT scores or Class 10 + 2 tests.

Through its B.Tech, the MEC has about 400 spaces. Computer Science & Technology, Electrical & Communications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Telecommunications & Software Engineering, and Software & Mathematics.