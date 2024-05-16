Online registration for TS CPGET-2024 from May 18

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for TS-CPGET-2024 on Wednesday. The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 18, and the last date of submitting applications is June 17.

According to TSCHE officials, the commencement of the entrance tests of TS-CPGET is tentatively from July 5 and will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 18, last date for submitting applications is June 17, last date with a late fee of Rs 500 is by June 25 and with a late fee of Rs 2,000 is by June 30. For more details, candidates can visit the official websites www.osmania.ac.in, www.ouadmissions.com, www.cpget.tsche.ac.in, said a senior officer.

Online applications are invited from the candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree/Intermediate for entrance tests and admission into various PG Courses (MA, MSc, MCom, MCJ, M Lib Sc, M Ed, M P Ed), PG Diploma Course and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered (TS-CPGET-2024) by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and JNTUH Universities in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

Principal Secretary to Telangana government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham said, “Conducting of CPGET2024 is more convenient for students who are seeking admission instead of attending various Universities entrance tests.

Our Telangana State Higher Education Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) is the first in India. Many seats are available for the students when compared to the earlier times.

More female students coming forward for higher education, which is good for society,” he added. Professor R Limbadri, TSCHE chairman, stated all the arrangements will be made for the smooth conduct of the CPGET-2024 and the entry is made open to graduates from any stream.

Sharing the status of CPGET-2023, Professor I Pandu Ranga Reddy, Convener for CPGET-2024, said, “During CPGET-2023, approximately 73 per cent of the seats were filled by the girl students, which conveyed the logistics of the exam centres made available in the state of Telangana.” He exhorted the students to ensure that they upload the latest certificates of income and caste to avoid delays in the admission process.