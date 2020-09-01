Over 90 per cent candidates attend TS ECET-2020

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Unversity, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has successfully conducted the first state common entrance test, TS ECET-2020 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. JNTUH, Registrar and Convenor, TS ECET-2020, Dr Manzoor Hussain said that 90.83 per cent of candidates applied for the test attended the test.

The test was held on Monday at 52 centres in Telangana and four centres in AP in online mode. A separate COVID team in each test centre was deputed to see that the candidates fully follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Entire premises of test centres were completely sanitised before and after examination in each session. Thermal screening is done. There were no cases of late reporting. Examination in both sessions were held without any incident, he said.

Out of 28,016 candidates registered 25,448 have appeared in both the sessions, marking the total attendance at 90.83 per cent. JNTUH Registrar said that the TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, Vice-Chairman Prof Limbadri, Secretary Dr T Srinivas Rao monitored the conduct of test from time to time.

During the morning session, more than 95 per cent attendance was observed at 20 centres and 100 per cent attendance is observed at one centre. In the afternoon more than 95 per cent attendance is observed at 21 centres, he said.

About 62 observers and nine special observers were drafted from JNTUH, Kakatiya, Osmania and Telangana universities in Telangana State, and Andhra and Sri Venkateswara Universities for conducting the tests in Andhra Pradesh.