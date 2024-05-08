Live
Just In
BSP Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha candidate Rakesh Soman joins AAP
Chandigarh: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha candidate, Rakesh Soman, has quit the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.
He joined the AAP in the presence of party leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.
The Hoshiarpur seat (reserve) is currently represented by Union Minister Som Parkash. The BJP has fielded his wife Anita Som Parkash from this seat, while the Congress has fielded Yamini Gomar, AAP nominated Congress turncoat Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Shiromani Akali Dal gave ticket to ex-minister Sohan Singh Thandal.
After snapping three-year-old ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the BSP had already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls in Punjab.
The SAD and the BSP had contested the 2022 state Assembly polls in an alliance.