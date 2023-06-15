Photography Careers: Diverse Pathways for Aspiring Photographers

A career as a professional photographer is a captivating blend of technical expertise and artistic vision. Photography, often described as a form of art, requires a profound level of patience, perseverance, and a keen eye for detail. Through the lens, photographers have the power to tell stories, shape perceptions, challenge societal norms, and evoke contemplation. They possess a unique ability to document history, reveal hidden truths, and awaken empathy within their viewers. As the advertising and media sectors rapidly expand, the demand for skilled photographers has soared, offering a wealth of employment opportunities in this dynamic field.

However, becoming a successful photographer requires more than technical know-how and a portfolio of captivating images. It demands dedication, persistence, and an unwavering commitment to honing one's skills. It necessitates the ability to see beyond the surface, to capture moments that resonate deeply with viewers and to communicate stories that have the power to inspire change.

To pursue a successful career in photography, several skills and attributes are essential. Here are some key photography skills that can contribute to your professional growth:

1) Technical Proficiency: Understanding the technical aspects of photography, such as aperture, shutter speed, ISO, focus, exposure, and composition, is crucial. Familiarize yourself with your camera equipment and learn how to use it effectively.

2) Creativity and Artistic Vision: Photography is an art form, and having a creative and unique perspective can set you apart. Develop your artistic vision by experimenting with different styles, compositions, and subject matters. Train your eye to see ordinary scenes in extraordinary ways.

3) Attention to Detail: Paying attention to the smallest details can greatly impact the quality of your photographs. From composition to lighting, ensure that every element contributes to the overall visual narrative.

4) Patience and Perseverance: Photography often requires waiting for the perfect moment or dealing with challenging shooting conditions. Cultivate patience and persevere through setbacks or rejections. Great photographs may require multiple attempts or long hours of waiting.

5) Post-processing and Editing: Post-processing skills can enhance the final look of your images. Familiarize yourself with editing software such as Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop to refine and enhance your photographs.

6) Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Being able to effectively communicate with clients, models, and other professionals in the industry is essential. Develop good interpersonal skills to establish strong relationships and understand your clients' needs.

There are several popular courses and colleges that teach photography that an individual can consider to be a renowned and successful photographer. These academic qualifications would not only help in equipping the right kind of skills but also provide an exposure to the candidate. Below are two of the most popular courses in photography.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Photography – The 3-year BA in Photography program prepares students for professional careers in photography through hands-on, experiential learning. It covers all aspects of photography, offering academically rigorous and creatively challenging courses. Students can specialize in fashion and portrait, advertising and commercial, nature and wildlife, photojournalism and documentary, image processing and design, or fine art.

Diploma in Photography–The Diploma in Photography is a one-year part-time program that offers a comprehensive understanding of the technical, creative, scientific, and aesthetic aspects of photography. It encompasses various genres such as advertising, fashion, wildlife, medical photography, and more. Through workshops, guest lectures by renowned photographers, and hands-on demonstrations, students gain practical experience both in studios and in the field. The program aims to equip students with the skills to excel in photography and overcome real-life challenges in the industry.

After acquiring the necessary skills and training, photographers can pursue diverse roles and positions that align with their expertise and interests. Some of the different roles that photographers can undertake include, Portrait photographer, Wedding photographer, Fashion photographer, Commercial and advertising photographer, Photojournalist, Fine art photographer, nature and wildlife photographer, sports and events photographer, Documentary photographer, Travel photographer, Food Photographer, among others. Photographers can also choose to be self-employed and establish their own photography businesses, offering services in their preferred niche or providing a combination of photography services based on their skills and interests.

(The author is Dy. Director, Department of Photography, MIT-WPU)