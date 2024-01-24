Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1.

Young Hans spoke with some of the education experts on, what are the expectations from the Union Budget 2024 for the Education Sector? Experts suggest that the interim budget should focus on skill development, vocational training, and infrastructure spending to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore

In the upcoming budget, some specific areas of favourable allocation should include: expansion of infrastructure for education, investment in skill development programs, particularly in areas that align with emerging industries, expansion of scholarships and other financial aid programs for students from economically weaker sections of society, implementation of new pedagogical methods, strengthening of vocational training programs to equip students with industry-relevant skills and increased investment in research and innovation in the field of education.

Looking ahead, we must strive to ensure that the learning experience remains meaningful and enriching. Overall, it is important to nurture, challenge, and empower all students to be successful in whatever they choose in life through transformative initiatives. We expect that the upcoming budget promises adequate public investment on education to lead young India on the path of unprecedented growth.

Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School

While new educational policies have identified many path-breaking initiatives, we urge the government to focus on expanding access to education and technology, particularly in rural and underserved areas. We have to build the right combination of Digital, Physical and on-the-job classrooms infrastructure that will improve the efficacy of learning. We also need to create an enabling environment to let the private sector come forward and establish new institutions. Ease of doing business is more important here than anywhere else.

There is also need to advocate gender-focused allocation to promote womens’ education. The country is in need of expertise at different levels and this demand can be met only by training students at the school level. The foundation and vision set by the government, through NEP will be vital in achieving the goal of an effective and inclusive education system. However, the future of Indian education will be marked by innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to prepare students to face challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Overall, we hope that the budget gives a much-needed boost to the education sector to cope up with varied tasks in the current context.











