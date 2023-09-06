Recognition of Foreign Qualifications in Higher Education: Draft Regulations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted guidelines and norms for the recognition and granting equivalence of qualifications students obtain from foreign universities. The released guidelines in ‘ Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023’ assess the equivalence of and target degrees obtained online and through distance learning methods. It also targets the degrees acquired through franchise agreements, which could render online degrees from foreign universities invalid in India. In addition to imposing restrictions on such degrees, the higher education regulator has drafted guidelines to recognize student qualifications obtained from schools affiliated with offshore campuses of institutions based in abroad and foreign education boards.

In the draft, UGC has covered several elements, including global curricula, academic collaborations with leading universities abroad, and credit recognition as stated under joint agreements. The framework comes when several foreign universities are actively building campuses across Indian cities, and Indian colleges are collaborating with universities abroad to offer dual degree programs to students.

Abhinav Mital, the co-founder of The WorldGrad, the World's Largest hybrid- study abroad program platform, said, "The draft regulations reinforce UGC's discomfort with accepting online learning as a legitimate mode of education which is shocking, though not surprising. Around the globe, online learning has been embraced by students not just for short courses but for full degrees as it allows them the flexibility to access proper education qualifications while balancing their personal and work conditions.”

Abhinav Mital further added, “Around 500 universities have invested heavily in online learning which is a testimonial to the advantages it presents. UGC's position is basically telling them that they are not good enough for India. Operating physical campuses in India involves various challenges and online delivery could have helped overcome that hesitation. It could have also served as a good way of testing the waters before going all in. Perhaps in some ways, this is UGC's admission of its limited ability to evaluate online education quality. The question that remains though is how UGC can stop overseas universities from offering online programs especially if the market accepts them as a much-needed mode of study."

Indian students must note that the recognition and equivalence of qualifications availed through foreign universities are subject to specific requirements. For instance, the qualifications will be extended by foreign institutions recognized in their home countries. Additionally, the learning program must have been pursued by students via in-person instruction that does not involve online or distance learning. Similarly, the entry-level criteria for the foreign degree must be the same as the corresponding Indian programs. This comparison of the entry criteria will be evaluated by a standing committee that will factor in the program’s credit demand, total duration, and parameters of evaluation.

To avail of the equivalence certificates, Indian students will have to apply at the yet-to-be-launched online portal. It is expected that within 15 days the UGC will convey the decision to the applicants. In case of approval, the equivalence certificate can be accessed on the same portal. However, if applicants disagree with the availed verdict, they can raise a review request within 30 days which will be reviewed by a yet-to-be-instituted appellate committee.

When it comes to offshore campuses and joint degrees, the qualifications offered will be recognized if the programs align with the accreditation requirements of both the host and the country of origin. However, students must note that the degree earned from franchise arrangements won’t be eligible for equivalence and won’t be recognized.

Additionally, school-level qualifications earned from institutions affiliated with foreign boards or those offering international education systems will be recognized for equivalence given the students pursued the education via regular mode. Also, a minimum of 12 years of regular schooling that’s recognized under the foreign education system is deemed mandatory. The school in question must be affiliated with an approved broad abroad and the student’s school leaving certificate should have been issued by an accredited foreign broad.

Notably, the regulations will come into action from the date of being published in the Gazette of India. Once the guidelines come into effect, the UGC will confer equivalence to foreign degrees as well.