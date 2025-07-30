RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released – Check Exam City and Date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC UG City Intimation Slip on July 29, 2025, for candidates under CEN 06/2024.

Download from:

www.rrbapply.gov.in

www.rrb.digialm.com

What It Contains:

Your exam city

Exam date

Shift & reporting time

Instructions

Note: This is not the admit card. It helps you plan your travel and stay.

Exam Schedule:

From August 7 to September 8, 2025

3 shifts per day, each 1.5 hours

Vacancies:

Total: 11,558 posts

For 12th pass: 3,445 posts

Roles include:

Ticket Clerk

Accounts Clerk

Junior Clerk

Train Clerk

Admit Card:

Available 4 days before your exam

Login with registration number and password/DOB

How to Download the Slip: