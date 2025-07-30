Live
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released – Check Exam City and Date
RRB has released the NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 for CEN 06/2024. Candidates can check their exam city, date, and shift. The CBT 1 exam will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Download the slip at rrbapply.gov.in or rrb.digialm.com.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC UG City Intimation Slip on July 29, 2025, for candidates under CEN 06/2024.
Download from:
www.rrbapply.gov.in
www.rrb.digialm.com
What It Contains:
Your exam city
Exam date
Shift & reporting time
Instructions
Note: This is not the admit card. It helps you plan your travel and stay.
Exam Schedule:
From August 7 to September 8, 2025
3 shifts per day, each 1.5 hours
Vacancies:
Total: 11,558 posts
For 12th pass: 3,445 posts
Roles include:
Ticket Clerk
Accounts Clerk
Junior Clerk
Train Clerk
Admit Card:
Available 4 days before your exam
Login with registration number and password/DOB
How to Download the Slip:
- Visit www.rrbapply.gov.in
- Click CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)
- Login and download your slip
- Stay updated on the official site and prepare your travel early.