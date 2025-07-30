  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released – Check Exam City and Date

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released – Check Exam City and Date
x

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released – Check Exam City and Date

Highlights

RRB has released the NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 for CEN 06/2024. Candidates can check their exam city, date, and shift. The CBT 1 exam will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Download the slip at rrbapply.gov.in or rrb.digialm.com.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC UG City Intimation Slip on July 29, 2025, for candidates under CEN 06/2024.

Download from:

www.rrbapply.gov.in

www.rrb.digialm.com

What It Contains:

Your exam city

Exam date

Shift & reporting time

Instructions

Note: This is not the admit card. It helps you plan your travel and stay.

Exam Schedule:

From August 7 to September 8, 2025

3 shifts per day, each 1.5 hours

Vacancies:

Total: 11,558 posts

For 12th pass: 3,445 posts

Roles include:

Ticket Clerk

Accounts Clerk

Junior Clerk

Train Clerk

Admit Card:

Available 4 days before your exam

Login with registration number and password/DOB

How to Download the Slip:

  • Visit www.rrbapply.gov.in
  • Click CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)
  • Login and download your slip
  • Stay updated on the official site and prepare your travel early.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick