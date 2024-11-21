  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
x

Scholarships

Highlights

Scholarships For Students Scholarship Name 1:Shri Tulsi Tanti Scholarship Program 2024-25Description:A Suzlon Group initiative to support the higher...

Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1:

Shri Tulsi Tanti Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

A Suzlon Group initiative to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections to ensure equitable development of India’s talented youth.

Eligibility:

  • Open to girl students currently studying in Class 9 or students enrolled in the first year of a B.E./B.Tech. Degree or a Diploma in Engineering.
  • The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh from all sources.
  • The scholarship is open to all girls of Indian nationality enrolled in recognised schools located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Daman, and Puducherry.
  • For students in B.E./B.Tech. Degree or Diploma programs, at least 50% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12 is required.

Prizes & Rewards:

  • Girls in Class 9: INR 6,000 per year (Note: Scholarships will be provided for both Class 9 and Class 10)
  • Students in Diploma in Engineering: INR 60,000 per year
  • Students in B.E./B.Tech. Degree: INR 1,20,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:

10-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SZSP1

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/shri-tulsi-tanti-scholarship-program-2024-251731497516.png

Scholarship Name 2:

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families in continuing their education.

Eligibility:

Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma from government-recognized institutes in fields such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. Applicants must have scored at least 50% marks in their Class 10 examination. The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 50,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply:

03-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/TSDPL4

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/tsdpl-silver-jubilee-scholarship-program-2024-251731490000.png

Scholarship Name 3:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.

Eligibility:

  • Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.
  • Female athletes aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply.
  • For students pursuing graduation, they must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.
  • Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 (₹5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards:

For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply:

30-11-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/DXCS4

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/dxc-progressing-minds-scholarship-2024-251730873011.png

Scholarship Name 4:

HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2024-25

Description:

HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks, and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years, preventing them from continuing to bear the cost of education and putting them at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply:

31-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/HDFC54

QR Code:

https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/hdfc-bank-parivartan-s-ecss-programme-2024-251731991682.png

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick