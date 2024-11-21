Live
- Aim to design Tirumala into a planned model town'-TTD EO
- Maha records 65.11 per cent polling, highest in three decades
- Have no trust in pre-poll surveys- DKS
- The Rana Daggubati Show at IFFI 2024, Redefining Celebrity Talk Shows
- TN govt to reject Tungsten mining proposal in Madurai district: Forest Minister
- Bhupesh Baghel threatens defamation case over allegations in Bitcoin scam
- I want to have that chance of playing in IPL, says Swastik Chikara ahead of mega auction
- Damson Technologies Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad with Rs. 200 Crore planned Investment
- Waqf row: BJP stages protest condemning land grab in Karnataka
- President Droupadi Murmu Graces Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Scholarships For Students Scholarship Name 1:Shri Tulsi Tanti Scholarship Program 2024-25Description:A Suzlon Group initiative to support the higher...
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:
Shri Tulsi Tanti Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
A Suzlon Group initiative to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections to ensure equitable development of India’s talented youth.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
10-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
Scholarship Name 2:
TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families in continuing their education.
Eligibility:
Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma from government-recognized institutes in fields such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. Applicants must have scored at least 50% marks in their Class 10 examination. The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 50,000 for 1 year
Last Date to Apply:
03-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
Scholarship Name 3:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000
Last Date to Apply:
30-11-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
Scholarship Name 4:
HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2024-25
Description:
HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility:
The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks, and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years, preventing them from continuing to bear the cost of education and putting them at risk of dropping out.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 75,000
Last Date to Apply:
31-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
QR Code:
https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.