Scholarships For Students

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks, and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years, preventing them from continuing to bear the cost of education and putting them at risk of dropping out.