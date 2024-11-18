SCMHRD, Pune clinches Winner’s Trophy at Cummins India’s REDEFINE 2024 B-School Case Study Competition

Today, Cummins India Limited, one of the leading power solutions providers in the country, culminated REDEFINE 2024, its prestigious annual B-school case study competition. The exceptional Team Musketeers from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune emerged as competition winners, claiming the esteemed trophy and cash prize, while Team Strategic McQueens from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchirappalli earned the distinguished runner-up award.

This year's competition focused on the theme “How Digital Solutions Enable Sustainability in Traditional Businesses?”, encouraging participants to think beyond conventional boundaries. A total of 3780 students participated across 1260 teams, representing 18 of the nation’s top B-schools, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and innovative thinking. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, six finalist teams were selected to showcase their solutions at the two-day grand finale organized in Pune. The event featured interactive leadership sessions, dynamic networking opportunities, and exclusive tours of the Cummins Technical Center India and the Kothrud Engine Plant. The finale culminated with a jury evaluation round and live voting by employees held at the Cummins India Office Campus (IOC).

A distinguished panel of Cummins India leaders, including Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Subramanian Chidambaran, Director - Corporate Strategy, and Ajay Patil, Chief Financial Officer, judged the finalist teams' presentations at the grand finale. The event was attended by senior leaders and employees of the company. In addition to the main competition, all finalist teams participated in a fun social media contest. They created short and engaging team introduction videos, which were uploaded on their college's LinkedIn page. Team Musketeers from SCMHRD, Pune received maximum engagement for their video and was declared the winner of this contest.

Congratulating the winners, Anupama Kaul, HR Leader, Cummins India, added, “I was truly impressed and inspired to see the incredible talent and innovative ideas showcased at REDEFINE 2024. Some of the solutions presented even have the potential to revolutionize our industry. I congratulate all winners and participants for their hard work and outstanding contributions. This competition is not just about winning; it's about learning, collaborating, and pushing the boundaries of innovation. REDEFINE is a long-term strategic investment in our future. By empowering young minds, we are shaping the future of our company, industry and country. It is a legacy we are proud to build.”

Subramanian Chidambaran, Director – Corporate Strategy, Cummins India, said, "REDEFINE, at its core, is a unique platform for innovation. It empowers next generation leaders to think critically and creatively to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. In a world grappling with climate change, this year's competition compellingly challenged participants to harness the vast potential of digitalization as a strategic tool for reducing emissions and enhancing sustainability initiatives. The participants displayed exceptional analytical skills and strategic thinking. This intensive competition required significant time and effort, and I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of all participants. I am equally excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

In the lead-up to the grand finale, Cummins India organized a series of engaging activities designed to ignite curiosity among the students. An interactive leadership session was held to familiarize participants with the company’s mission, vision, business strategy, and technology. Additionally, a quiz competition assessed their knowledge of industry trends and dynamics, further enriching their understanding of the business landscape.

The six shortlisted teams who participated in the grand finale included:

Power Innovators from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune Team CnP from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow Carbon Crushers from IIM, Mumbai Musketeers from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune Strategic McQueens from IIM, Tiruchirappalli ISB_101 from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

To learn more about REDEFINE 2024, visit Cummins REDEFINE | Cummins Inc and follow Cummins India on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube