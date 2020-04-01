Students Are Now Preparing Online For All The Competitive Exams

We all know that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been postponed until the new date is announced. This happened with many other competitive exams as well. But coming to the preparation, if Corona wouldn't have entered our country, all the students would have been busy preparing for all the competitive exams going to their colleges.

Unfortunately, we are all locked down in our homes and even 10th class exams are also postponed. But the teachers and students have found out a special way to study. In this global world, the internet is playing an important role and the students have also chosen this route itself.

All the colleges and coaching centres are following the same route and are going online for preparing for their exams. Be it government teachers or coaching classes tutors, they are taking special classes through video calls and are also recording their lessons and sending to students.

Students can easily clear their doubts posting them through WhatsApp or other online tools. This has been a boon to all the online coaching classes like Byjus, Vedantu and Toppr.

So we request all the students to follow this method and study happily for their competitive exams.

Stay safe at home and maintain social distance, my dear students!!!