Study reveals surge in women pursuing finance courses

A study reveals a 5 per cent annual rise in women enrolling in finance courses, with Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Management Accountant emerging as top choices, signaling increasing gender diversity in finance education
A study by Zell Education highlights a steady rise in women enrolling in professional finance courses, with Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) emerging as the most sought-after programs. The study reports a 5per cent year-on-year increase in female enrollment, reflecting a positive shift toward gender inclusivity in finance education.
Women now make up 35per cent of total finance course enrollments, compared to 65per cent male participation. The report also notes a rising interest in structured finance education, particularly in Investment Banking. Among female enrollees, 40per cent are working professionals, while 60per cent are fresh graduates, demonstrating a strong demand for upskilling across different career stages.
Additionally, the study reveals a geographical shift, with most enrollments still originating from metro cities. However, there has been a noticeable increase in participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, indicating growing awareness and accessibility of finance careers in smaller towns.
Commenting on the findings, Pratham Barot, CEO & Co-Founder of Zell Education, stated, “The increasing number of women enrolling in CFA and CMA programmes is an encouraging trend. It not only reflects their growing interest in finance careers but also signals a shift toward a more diverse financial workforce. We expect even greater participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, particularly in short-term certification programmes that allow professionals to enhance their skills while working.”