SVU hosts sustainability dialogue focused on human–animal–nature interactions

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) organised the Somaiya Sustainability Dialogue 2026, bringing together students, researchers, educators and community practitioners to examine sustainability as a shared social and ecological responsibility. The event centred on the theme “Human–Animal–Nature Interactions,” exploring the interconnectedness between communities and ecosystems.

The Dialogue was conducted under the aegis of the Centre for Achieving Sustainable Climate Action, Development and Engagement (CASCADE) in collaboration with the Somaiya Institute for Research and Consultancy (SIRAC). Organisers said the initiative aimed to connect research, education and community engagement in addressing ecological challenges. More than 150 participants attended the programme.

Dialogue Through Literature and Film

The event featured two parallel tracks.

The book-centred session focused on *Chola Maati*, a work documenting the cultural and ecological knowledge of the Pradhan Gond community. The discussion included author Padmaja Srivastava, creative designer Komal Bedi Sohal, and Gond artist Mayank Singh Shyam, in conversation with sociocultural anthropologist Shivangi Pareek. Speakers highlighted the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems in maintaining ecological balance and discussed their implications for contemporary sustainability practices.

The film-based session screened *Beyond the Conflict*, a documentary by wildlife filmmaker Atharva Raut. The film examined human–wildlife interactions and prompted discussions on coexistence and shared environmental responsibility.

Citizen Science Initiative Launched

During the Dialogue, the university also introduced the Somaiya Citizen Science Initiative through “The Nest – Build Homes for Wings” workshops. Led by Ninad Marathe and drawing inspiration from bird conservationist Rakesh Khatri, participants observed urban bird behaviour, identified species and constructed bird nests. Organisers said the workshops were designed to encourage ethical wildlife observation and grassroots engagement in conservation efforts.

Reflections on Sustainability

Speaking at the event, Chancellor Samir Somaiya described sustainability as a matter of awareness and connection to everyday life. He shared a personal anecdote reflecting on nature’s daily rhythms and the need to remain mindful of the environment amid modern routines.

The Dialogue concluded with discussions on integrating sustainability into academic, cultural and community practices, with participants emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in addressing ecological and social challenges.