Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2024–25: Pass Rate Reaches 93.8%

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the SSLC (Class 10) results for the year 2024–25. The results were out at 9:00 AM today. This year, the state pass rate is 93.8%, which is better than last year’s 91.5%.

Important Results:

8,71,239 students took the exams in March 2025.

8,17,261 students passed the exams.

Girls had a pass rate of 95.88%.

Boys had a pass rate of 91.74%.

Sivagangai district had the highest pass rate with 98.31%.

Top-Performing Schools:

Out of 12,485 schools, 4,917 schools got a 100% pass rate.

Science had the most perfect scores, with 10,838 students scoring 100%.

How to Check Your Results:

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for “SSLC March 2025 Results”.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click Submit.

Your results will appear on the screen, showing your subject marks and total scores.

You can download and print the results for now. The original mark sheet will be given by your school soon.

You can also check your results on DigiLocker or the official websites.



