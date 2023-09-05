Live
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
- Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap
- Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms
Just In
Teacher's Day
Every year, India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5 to honour and recognise the contribution of teachers in building the nation. The day reminds us of the profound impact teachers have on our lives.
Every year, India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5 to honour and recognise the contribution of teachers in building the nation. The day reminds us of the profound impact teachers have on our lives. They shape us as responsible citizens and future leaders.
This year, the entire nation will celebrate the day on Tuesday, September 5. Here's everything you need to know about Teacher's Day, its history, significance, quotes by famous teachers and wishes for your teachers.
Every year, India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5 to honour and recognise the contribution of teachers in building the nation. The day reminds us of the profound impact teachers have on our lives. They shape us as responsible citizens and future leaders.
This year, the entire nation will celebrate the day on Tuesday, September 5. Here's everything you need to know about Teacher's Day, its history, significance, quotes by famous teachers and wishes for your teachers.