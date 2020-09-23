Time Extended for Submission of Experience Certificates for In Service Candidates, Appearing for Village/Ward Secretariat Exams

Amaravati: State government extended time for submission of filled documents related to experience, for the in-service candidates appearing for Village and Ward Secretariat exams. The aspirants can submit these forms by the end of this month, informed Girija Sankar, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development on Wednesday.

Girija Sankar said that the working employees in government departments also applied for the Village and Ward Secretariat jobs. All these working employees were opted as "In Service" candidates while applying for the exams on the Village and Ward Secretariat Recruitment portal. To get weightage marks in the final result of the exams, the candidates must submit relevant documents by September 30, he explained.

The candidates could avail the relevant forms from the recruitment portal, where they applied for these exams. After downloading the forms, the in-service candidates must fill all the details and get a signature from their respective head of the offices. The completed documents need to be uploaded on the same portal, Girija Sankar informed.

Government has been conducting these exams from September 20 and will continue till September 26. A total of 14 exams are being conducted for 19 categories of posts. As of Wednesday, at least 7,28,323 candidates appeared for eight exams and about 56,887 aspirants likely to attend for the remaining six exams, which will be completed as per schedule.

On the other hand, all the OMR sheets of completed exams have been safely reaching to the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district for scanning.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development informed that as on Wednesday evening, scanning of more than 3 lakh OMR sheets was completed. The results could be announced shortly. Before announcing the results, there will be a double cross check of the marks and OMR sheets, he added.