  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TS GENCO exam postponed yet again

TS GENCO exam postponed yet again
x
Highlights

    Hyderabad: The TS GENCO has postponed the written examination to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various disciplines and Chemists, which was scheduled to be conducted on December 17. In a release the GENCO has pointed out that since there were other central level exams on the same date and following direction from the Deputy Chief Minister, the corporation has taken a decision.

    This is the second time the exam was postponed this month. Earlier it was postponed from December 3 to 17. Those who are appearing for different examinations have approached the Deputy CM and other officials requesting them to reconsider the dates of scheduled exams.

    Show Full Article
    Print Article
    More On
    Next Story
    More Stories
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENTS
    image
    image
    image

    News

    Company

    Entertainment

    All News

    © 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

    X