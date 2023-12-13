Live
- Dr PC Rath takes over as CSI President
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Rajnath to review parade at Dundigal IAFstation on Dec 17
- SHE Teams nabs 117 for crimes against women
- Indian Navy band concert in the city tomorrow
- Guntur: Enumeration of damaged crops begins
- TSRTC turns ‘travel as you like’ transporter for women
- On spot payment of challans by traffic police irks commuters
- Special counters at RPO Secunderabad for Haj-2024
TS GENCO exam postponed yet again
Hyderabad: The TS GENCO has postponed the written examination to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various disciplines and Chemists, which was scheduled to be conducted on December 17. In a release the GENCO has pointed out that since there were other central level exams on the same date and following direction from the Deputy Chief Minister, the corporation has taken a decision.
This is the second time the exam was postponed this month. Earlier it was postponed from December 3 to 17. Those who are appearing for different examinations have approached the Deputy CM and other officials requesting them to reconsider the dates of scheduled exams.
