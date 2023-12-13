TS GENCO exam postponed yet again

Hyderabad: The TS GENCO has postponed the written examination to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various disciplines and Chemists, which was scheduled to be conducted on December 17. In a release the GENCO has pointed out that since there were other central level exams on the same date and following direction from the Deputy Chief Minister, the corporation has taken a decision.

This is the second time the exam was postponed this month. Earlier it was postponed from December 3 to 17. Those who are appearing for different examinations have approached the Deputy CM and other officials requesting them to reconsider the dates of scheduled exams.