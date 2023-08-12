  • Menu
TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6

Highlights

The counseling schedule of the I-CET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) conducted by Kakatiya University for MBA and MCA course admissions has deferred.

The counseling schedule of the I-CET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) conducted by Kakatiya University for MBA and MCA course admissions has deferred. The previously announced counselling, which was set to begin on the 14th of this month, has been postponed.

According to the revised schedule, the counseling will now commence from September 6. Certificate scrutiny will take place from September 8 to 12, followed by registration of web options until the allotment of MCA and MBA first phase seats on September 17.

The final phase of counseling will be conducted starting from September 22. On September 28, seat allotment for the last phase of MBA and MCA will take place. Kakatiya University has stated that guidelines for spot admissions will be released on September 29.

