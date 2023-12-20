TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 second and final phase released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday released the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 second and final phase of seat allotments for LLB-3 years / LLB-5 years and LLM courses with 3,447 candidates securing seats.

According to the officials, the number of candidates who exercised web options was 10,375, out of which 3,331 students were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counseling. The students should pay the tuition fee (if applicable) online through a credit card /debit card/NEFT.

After paying the tuition fee, students should download the tuition fee receipt and joining letter.

The students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates, tuition fee receipt, and joining letter for physical verification from December 20 to 23.

After successful verification of the original certificates, the final allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, said a senior officer.