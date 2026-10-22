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VIT open applications for VITEEE 2027

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Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) invites applications for VITEEE 2027 for BTech admissions across Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal campuses.

VIT open applications for VITEEE 2027
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VIT open applications for VITEEE 2027

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Chennai: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) opened applications for VITEEE 2027, inviting aspiring engineers to take the next step toward their dream careers.

According to a press release, students can now apply online at https://viteee.vit.ac.in for admission to VIT’s flagship engineering programs offered across its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP) and Bhopal (MP).

The VITEEE 2027 will be conducted in a single phase, scheduled from April 28 - May 2, 2027. The exam will be held in 133 test cities across India and at 9 international centres, providing opportunities for candidates from India and abroad to appear for the entrance exam, the release said.

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VITEEE 2027Vellore Institute of TechnologyEngineering Entrance ExamBTech Admission 2027VIT Campuses
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