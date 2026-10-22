Polling staff urged to ensure free, fair municipal elections

Tirupati: Emphasizing the absolute necessity for transparency and impartiality, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and Tirupati Municipal Commissioner M Jayakrishna directed polling officials on Wednesday to strictly implement Election Commission rules for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Tirupati Municipal General Elections. Addressing presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling staff during a comprehensive training programme organized in the city, the senior officials stressed that election personnel must possess thorough knowledge of their assigned duties and execute them without any operational lapses.

The training session focused extensively on election management protocols, polling station arrangements, basic voter amenities, proper handling of election materials, and the operation of traditional ballot boxes.

The Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner instructed presiding officers to carefully maintain the Presiding Officer’s diary and thoroughly study the official election handbook to eliminate procedural doubts.

They explained step-by-step procedures regarding pre-polling checks, proper sealing of ballot boxes, maintaining strict security, enforcing the model code of conduct, and ensuring the safe transportation and handover of ballot boxes to designated reception centers after voting concludes. Urging all election personnel to remain vigilant, the officials emphasized that strict compliance with Election Commission guidelines is vital to ensuring a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent polling process. Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, along with numerous presiding officers and staff, attended the training program to review operational readiness across all designated polling stations.