- BJP slams Congress govt over tribal neglect
- MMC Commissioner orders speedy action on land disputes
- Southern police meet in Hyderabad today to tighten security grid
- Bhatti for robust steps to stave off power crunch amid El Nino effect
- Alai Balai: Symbol of unity beyond politics, says Governor
- FMG interns up in arms; protest at DME office over stipend hike
- Conduct water quality tests regularly: HMWSSB MD
- Cyber risks on the rise owing to rapid AI adoption, scamsters
Polling staff urged to ensure free, fair municipal elections
Tirupati: Emphasizing the absolute necessity for transparency and impartiality, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and Tirupati Municipal Commissioner M Jayakrishna directed polling officials on Wednesday to strictly implement Election Commission rules for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Tirupati Municipal General Elections. Addressing presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling staff during a comprehensive training programme organized in the city, the senior officials stressed that election personnel must possess thorough knowledge of their assigned duties and execute them without any operational lapses.
The training session focused extensively on election management protocols, polling station arrangements, basic voter amenities, proper handling of election materials, and the operation of traditional ballot boxes.
The Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner instructed presiding officers to carefully maintain the Presiding Officer’s diary and thoroughly study the official election handbook to eliminate procedural doubts.
They explained step-by-step procedures regarding pre-polling checks, proper sealing of ballot boxes, maintaining strict security, enforcing the model code of conduct, and ensuring the safe transportation and handover of ballot boxes to designated reception centers after voting concludes. Urging all election personnel to remain vigilant, the officials emphasized that strict compliance with Election Commission guidelines is vital to ensuring a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent polling process. Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, along with numerous presiding officers and staff, attended the training program to review operational readiness across all designated polling stations.
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
'Will follow due Parliamentary process': Om Birla on fresh impeachment motion against CEC
Uttarakhand CM Dhami criticises Cong over SIR objections, announces 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign