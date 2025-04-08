Xavier University strengthens ties with India through strategic visit

New Delhi: Xavier University, a distinguished U.S. institution known for its holistic Jesuit education and an outstanding 98-99% student success rate, is reinforcing its commitment to India’s education sector with a strategic visit aimed at fostering new collaborations.

Vice President of Enrollment and Strategy, Mr. Scott Clyde, and Director of International Recruitment, Ms. Tsvety Karaivanova, will lead discussions with school counselors, independent education consultants, and academic institutions to explore partnerships and opportunities for Indian students.

“Our goal is to build meaningful, long-term relationships with India’s educators and institutions,” Mr. Clyde said. “This visit is about collaboration, innovation, and strengthening pathways for student success.”

During the visit Mr. Clyde and Ms. Karaivanova will engage with school counselors, independent education consultants (IECs), current and prospective partners and leading academic institutions to explore collaboration opportunities and gain deeper insights into the Indian education landscape. Through this dialogue, Xavier will also establish and strengthen partnerships with India’s schools and universities while exploring innovative academic programs and scholarship opportunities for Indian students. Additionally, conversations addressing key concerns related to student visa processes and ensuring clear pathways for prospective students will take place during the visit.

As part of this initiative, Xavier University will also hold an exclusive podcast session with the Hindustan Times where Clyde will share his insights on fostering deeper, mutually beneficial educational relationships between Xavier and India.

Xavier draws students from all over the world, with 36 countries — including India — represented among the approximately 5,500 students enrolled at the University. These students become immersed in a community that not only celebrates all cultures and faiths but also gives students the personal attention they need to succeed with a 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

The University’s location in Cincinnati, recently ranked as the No. 1 U.S. city for young professionals by both Niche and Forbes, positions students for success after graduation. The region features a host of Fortune 500 companies, quaint neighborhoods and a variety of festivals and entertainment for all occasions, offering an environment conducive to both personal and professional fulfillment.

Known for its strengths in the health sciences, Xavier sees 86% of its pre-med students accepted into medical school, a rate that more than doubles the U.S. average. The University’s impact in the field stands to expand in the years to come, with plans to launch a college of osteopathic medicine in 2027 and, subsequently, to construct a state-of-the-art interdisciplinary sciences building.

Xavier is also recognized for its excellence in business, with several specialties consistently ranking among the top programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, including entrepreneurship, marketing, business analytics and finance.