All political parties indulging in ‘jumla’

We have several examples from mythology about how egoism and arrogance destroy even the greatest and the divine figures. Not just Indian mythology, scriptures of all religions say the same thing. All of us read these scriptures, watch movies based on them, and keep quoting them during lectures. But, when it comes to implementation, many turn Ravana’s and Duryodhana’s and refuse to give up their ego. In fact, they allow the ego to get bloated and start feeling that they are permanent.

Ravana in spite of his arrogance and ego had knowledge and wisdom which could have eventually placed him as one of the most revered names of Hindu mythology. But he never did really reach the position and stature that he deserved. Why was a wise man like Ravana doomed to meet such a fate in the hands of Rama? What was the flaw? He had performed one of the most difficult penances of all times to Brahma standing on one foot for hundreds of years, and finally Brahma granted him Amrut which he placed in his navel. He asked Brahma for a boon in the form of no death in the hands of devas, Rakshasas, serpents, beasts, celestial beings etc, but he left out mortals as he looked down upon them. The wish was granted. An illusion of immortality sowed the first seeds of arrogance in Ravana.

Ravana was also said to be an expert in Ayurveda. He was a great musician. As per legends, when he started playing his Veena, even Gods would appear to listen to his music. He was an equally fierce warrior and a great administrator. While he was moments away from his inevitable death, Rama asked Laxman to pay respects to Ravana, and learn the methods of proper governance and administration – Ravana passed on his knowledge to Laxman.

Similarly, Duryodhana, according to Mahabharata, was a man whose ambition and pride set the stage for his tragic downfall. This narrative offers timeless wisdom on the dualities of human nature, the consequences of unchecked ambition, and the importance of ethical conduct. As we delve into the life and choices of Duryodhana, we uncover the essence of the Mahabharata’s ethical teachings and their significance for us today.

While the Mahabharata doesn’t explicitly condemn ambition, it subtly hints at the destructive potential of unchecked ambition, especially when it becomes an obsession. Through Duryodhana’s character, the epic teaches us that ambition, when guided by ego and pride, can lead us astray, taking us down a path of self-destruction. It’s a poignant reminder of the adage that unchecked ambition often paves the road to ruin.

If we look at the present-day politics across the country, we find that things have not changed much. In fact, the political situation in the country is such that it is becoming difficult to foresee what would be the political scenario. Equations are changing, and calculations are changing much faster. Everyone speaks of development, but no one ponders about such issues as follow: Are the proposals really practical; Can any government implement them without further burdening the taxpayer? What would be financial situation of the state or Centre?

What is clearly visible is unchecked ambition of the parties in power to be back in driver’s seat and the opposition parties want to replace the ruling parties at any cost. Some parties like BJP accuse opposition parties like Congress and regional parties of being ‘Parivarvad parties,’ and regional parties and Congress call the BJP ‘Jumla party.’ Fact is all are indulging more in Jumla.

The unchecked ambition of these parties is no different from the ambition Duryodhana and Ravana had which paved the way to ruin. For example, in Telangana, the Congress has given five guarantees as it had done during Karnataka polls. It hopes for a repeat performance here and many are said to be getting ready to claim their right to the seat of Chief Minister once the results are out.

Sonia Gandhi announced six guarantees for the people of Telangana, said that under ‘Mahalakshmi’ — first of the six guarantees — Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in state transport buses across the southern state. The other five “guarantees” announced by the Congress include those for state’s farmers, poor families and students.

Under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme, the Congress promised an annual financial assistance of Rs15,000 for farmers, Rs 12,000 per year to agriculture labourers, and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy above the minimum support price. The “Indiramma” housing scheme promises a piece of land and Rs 5 lakh for construction of house for houseless poor, besides a 250 square yard plot for house for the families of martyrs in the state. The ‘Gruhajyothy’ scheme promises 200 units of free electricity to each poor household, while a health insurance cover of up to Rs10 lakh and Rs 4,000 pension to the poor under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme. The ‘Yuva Vikasam’ scheme offers Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to students from poor background for pursuing higher education besides setting up international schools.

The promises made in Karnataka are already causing problems for the Congress government there, and people have started feeling that they are not practical.

Still, all want to vie with one another in unimplementable promises. The BRS in Telangana has hinted at a mega manifesto. It is contemplating to double the money under various government schemes such as the Aasara Pensions, Gruha Lakshmi, Kalyana Lakshmi and would also increase the Rythu Bandhu Assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per year. Even higher subsidy on LPG for poorer sections is being planned.

One may claim that the revenue is going up and, hence, the governments of the day can easily implement the schemes. The revenue may be going up but what about the existing debt burden? By competing, aren’t the political parties pushing the economy into higher debts? Will it not ruin the economy? Welfare is must, but it should be within the manageable limits of the revenue receipts. We have seen how Andhra Pradesh has got into serious financial crisis and development has taken a back seat.

While this is one part of the story, there seems to be a competition to decimate the opposition parties. The new trend everywhere irrespective of the parties in power, the funda is that don’t allow opposition to raise voice of dissent. Don’t give permission for protests. All parties accuse one another of misusing probe agencies but they don’t hesitate to do the same. Why is it happening? The simple answer is unchecked ambition. The voters are no holy cows. Their ambition is also going unchecked. Once every five years they start demanding more money from every party to cast their vote.

The political parties blame the voters and the voters blame the leaders. No one wants to accept that their shelf life is limited. No party wants to even think of going in for serious electoral reforms to make the process simple and graft-free. If the leaders do not change, Sab Ka Vikas will remain a distant dream and elections will lose their value.