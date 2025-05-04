A Cong triumph for social justice in India

The long-standing demand of the Indian National Congress (INC) to conduct a nationwide caste census is finally being realized, albeit belatedly with the Central Government’s recent decision to initiate the process.

This marks a significant moral and political victory for Congress, a party that has consistently championed the rights and welfare of the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

Recognising that a substantial proportion of India’s population belongs to the backward and disadvantaged communities, the Congress party has relentlessly advocated scientific enumeration of castes to ensure equitable social justice. Rather than merely confining its advocacy to rhetoric, the Congress has demonstrated political will by implementing caste census exercises in the states where it holds power.

In Telangana, for instance, the Congress-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has successfully conducted a caste census in a methodical and scientific manner delivering on a major pre-poll promise. This achievement not only sets a precedent for other states but also exerts moral pressure on the Central Government. The Modi administration’s recent announcement to commence a nationwide caste census is thus a welcome and necessary development, albeit one that comes under increasing public demand and political compulsion.

Historically, the BJP-led Union Government has repeatedly deferred the population census under various pretexts, sidestepping Congress’s calls to incorporate caste enumeration within it. Instead of addressing the core issue, BJP leaders often accused Congress of engaging in divisive caste politics. However, Telangana’s success in not only in conducting the caste census but also extending 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes in local elections, education, and employment. This has significantly shifted the narrative and applied national pressure.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, played a pivotal role in bringing this issue to the forefront of national consciousness. His 4,000-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was not merely a political outreach but a campaign for social unity and justice. During this yatra, Gandhi recognised the gross inequalities persisting in Indian society and vociferously demanded caste enumeration from Parliament and public platforms alike. The party’s electoral promises in Telangana and Karnataka explicitly included caste census, which were swiftly implemented upon assuming power.

Telangana’s exercise, backed by an allocation of Rs. 160 crore, was launched on February 24, 2024 and completed by December 25, in the same year. It gathered data from 98 pr cnt of the state’s 3.7 crore population without disruption. Over 1.03 lakh government employees and 76,000 data entry operators participated in this historic process, making it one of the most comprehensive and peaceful exercises of its kind in independent India.

Predictably, this success has been met with resistance from the opposition. The BRS and BJP leaders in Telangana launched baseless attacks, questioning the veracity of the data and alleging inflated or deflated figures when compared to the previous ‘Integrated Household Survey’ conducted by the BRS government. Ironically, the same survey results were never officially disclosed during BRS’s decade long rule.

Ultimately, the Congress has proven that caste enumeration is not a divisive ploy but a necessary corrective mechanism in a society plagued by deep-rooted inequalities.

If our country is to move towards true social equality, the caste census will serve as both a mirror and a map—reflecting existing disparities and guiding future policy. In this context, the Congress party's foresight, resilience, and execution of caste census in Telangana stand as a beacon for the rest of India.

(The writer is Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan, Telangana)