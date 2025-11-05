Bihar-The seat of ancient Indian civilisation

Bihar, the region known historically as Magadha, Anga and Mithila has over the years evolved and transformed itself into a developing state, which makes for a laudable development.

In keeping with its rising status, this month’s Assembly elections in the State has become a prestigious issue for several key players, especially to all political contenders in the fray as also the stakeholders and the people across the national firmament.

A unique feature of Bihar is that the more you try to understand the entire gamut of its politics, the more likely that it slips away like sand through your fingers. Not surprisingly, the upcoming elections are generating significant interest across the country, more so because the eventual outcome will have a significant bearing on national politics.

As things stand, the electoral dynamics of one of the largest states in India that are characterised by complex caste equations and high-stake battles make it a closely watched event.

What I gathered from television channels and podcasts is that people at the nukkads, tea stalls and village court yards, with their spirited conversations show that they keep track of the State’s politics, and display their preferred ideas or parties. This shows that they are politically mature. The characteristic of every Bihari is that the individual nurtures a revolutionary temperament and speaks with a fearless mind.

Lest one forgets, this is the land of Gautama Buddha, Vardhamana Mahavira- the last Jain Tirthankara, and Chanakya. It is this very land that was once ruled by the Great Mauryan Empire, which unified a large part of the Indian sub-continent.

The Gupta Empire, often referred to as ‘India’s Golden Era’, for its advancements in art, science and philosophy flourished in this region with Pataliputra (the present day Patna) as their capital.

Going deeper, Bihar was the seat of prestigious ancient Universities like Nalanda, Vikramshila, Odantapuri and Telhara, which figures prominently in the travel accounts of Chinese traveller HiuenTsang, and Mithila University, which were major centres of learning with a global reputation. They once symbolized the grandeur of ancient Indian Civilization.

Overtime, Bihar gradually lost its lustre and its rich heritage, glorious past and pioneering intellectual traditions. It has been observed that people from Bihar often hesitate to identify themselves as Biharis due to the negative connotations associated with the term. Historically, the word “Bihari” has evolved from a neutral geographical identifier to a derogatory label, symbolizing backwardness, poverty and lack of sophistication. It is such extremes that films and even the media often portray Biharis in a negative light, reinforcing stereotypes and stigmatising the community.

However, of late, there is a growing movement to reclaim the term “Bihari” and challenge these negative perceptions. Many people from Bihar proudly declare their roots, using phrases like “Bihari hoon, garv hai” (I am a Bihari, and I am proud of it) to promote a positive identity to counter stereotypes.

One should not forget that Biharis are well represented in civil services, engineering and medical fields due to several factors. The State has a rich tradition of prioritising education with many students excelling in competitive exams at all India level. One can come across countless quality technical and medical institutions, thanks to the initiatives launched by the State government.

Bihari culture places high value on merit and hard work, which together drive students to excel academically and secure prestigious jobs and be assured of a prosperous future.

Bihar elections are crucial for all the parties as their reputation and leadership is being tested. At the end of the day, the real winners should be the people of Bihar. It’s crucial for the elected representatives to prioritise the State’s development, progress and welfare of the people. Bihar has immense potential. A pro-people government can tap it to the fullest and also open up opportunities for its citizens, to eventually propel growth and prosperity.

One hopes that the focus of the contenders will be on key issues like infrastructure, education, and healthcare and job creation to ultimately improve the quality of life for the people of Bihar. All said and done, Bihar, especially its people, deserves leaders who will work tirelessly and strive for all-round betterment.