Caste, age no bar at this Bodh Gaya Vedic gurukul

Apart from the famous religious site 'Bodh Gaya', Gaya also has the distinction of housing a vedic school (Gurukul) which imparts knowledge of Vedas and 'Karma Kanda' rising above a person's caste and age.



'Karma Kanda' refers to the section of the Vedas that lists the performance of rituals and sacrificial rites for material benefits or for liberation, which were traditionally performed by Brahmins in exchange for a 'Dakshina'.

The gurukul prepares future teachers ('gurus') or learned Hindu scholars (pandits) in the city of Gaya, which is home to the famous Vishnupad temple.

In the Gurukul, Mantralaya Ramacharya Vedic Pathshala, located in Gaya's Vishnupad Marg, more than one hundred students are being taught Vedas, prayers, yagya-rituals, astrology, Karma Kanda etc. After completing their education from the gurukul, such students return to their cities to become a teacher (guru). In Indian culture, a guru is considered to be the one who studies the Vedas, Shastras and the Upanishads and has the knowledge of vedic chants or mantras of worship, yagya and rituals.

Even though in today's modern age, teachers in schools and colleges have been accorded the status of 'gurus' but traditionally still the 'pandits' conducting worship and prayers are considered as gurus.

This gurukul in Gaya has been in existence since the last 48 years where more than 10,000 students have completed their education and serving as a gurus with vast knowledge of Vedas, worship, astrology and Karma Kanda enlightening other people with spiritual knowledge in their own native cities or in Gaya.

Guru Shree Mantralaya Pandit Ramacharya Swami Maharaj had established this gurukul in Gaya region and the tradition of running it is now being carried forward by his son Pandit Raja Acharya.

Pandit Raja Acharya told IANS that since last 48 years, Sanatan Dharma education is being imparted free of cost to students by this 'gurukul'.

Students coming from far-flung areas are taught about Vedas, Dharmashastra, Astrology, Vastu, Karma Kanda and many other religious prayers here, he says.

Raja Acharya told that in the ancient times, many Gurukul schools were established to protect Vedic Sanatan Dharma but in the later years Mughals and other foreign invaders destroyed the Hindu Sanatan culture. Many 'vidyapeeths' (knowledge centres), gurukuls and spiritual books were burnt, he added.

He said that now there are only a few Veda pathshalas left in which students are being prepared for nation building in the years to come with the sole aim of saving the Sanatani culture.

Several educational courses relating to Vedas, Dharmashastra, astrology and Karma Kanda are taught in this gurukul. A five-year course teaching Vedas, three-year course teaching Karma Kanda and two-year course teaching about astrology is taught to students here. After completing these courses, a student is also awarded a certificate from Sri Gurusarvabhouma Sanskrit Vidyapeeth situated in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh.

Raja Acharya says that the students getting education from this gurukul are serving people across the country as well as in foreign countries. No fee is charged from any student taking admission in this gurukul.

He says: "This gurukul was established by Guru Shri Ramacharya ji to save religion, Indian culture and Vedic teachings. In these 48 years, the gurukul has seen a lot of ups and downs. Today nearly 100 students are getting education from this gurukul."

Raja Acharya tells IANS that any person of any caste and creed can take admission in this gurukul and get education at any age. Living arrangement for students studying here is also made available here, but is permitted only for a certain age limit.

He said that many small children, who want to pursue education apart from Sanatan Dharma knowledge, they can take admission in other educational institutions with the help of this gurukul. The purpose of establishing this gurukul is to carry forward the Sanatan Dharma tradition, he added.

A student, who is learning about Karma Kanda in this gurukul, stated that after getting education about Karma Kanda, he will be able to conduct 'Pind daan' (a Hindu ritual which is conducted after the cremation of an individual) in Gaya. There is no need of employment after completing education from this gurukul which is serving other people imparting religious and spiritual knowledge.