Covid-19: Human perspective & response

When COVID-19 started to spread worldwide in March last year, the central government and State governments took all necessary steps. The common people co-operated and followed the guidelines in letter and spirit. The country faced the first wave of pandemic bravely and successfully despite all challenges of health resources. By the end of the year we had set an example for others to follow in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unfortunate that we became lax individually and collectively. As a result, the second wave of coronavirus has impacted the country very badly. Due to this, the situation in many States and cities is grim. However, we can tide over this difficulty with mutual cooperation, patience and with a sense of duty towards the society. We require solidarity, alertness, awareness, understanding and mutual cooperation.

At this time of crisis, it is important to have collaboration amongst the States and the Union Government. We have to save both life and livelihood which requires collective effort. We have to boost the morale of our Corona warriors by strengthening health and allied services. Besides encouraging vaccination drive, we have to provide adequate oxygen, increase the number of hospital beds, strengthen health network, and ensure availability of medicines and development of infrastructure.

Vaccination has ushered in a new era of hope in the fight against Covid-19. It is our good fortune we have developed the vaccine in our country. The credit goes to the hard work and honest efforts of our dedicated scientists and pharma personnel. We should feel proud of our dedicated team of scientists associated with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. These are ranked as premier institutions in the world for their achievements since long but now they have gained more respect by developing vaccine in a fast track mode.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister had also launched the world's largest vaccination campaign in collaboration with the State Governments which has been appreciated all over the world. Today, this campaign is running efficiently and millions are getting the dose daily.

The country has a strong base of science and technology despite limited resources. The Indian pharma industry is known as 'Pharmacy of the World'. A number of Indian made medicines are prescribed all over the world to save the lives of people. During this time of universal crisis, we have given corona vaccine to the countries which needed it. This is the humanitarian aspect of India's policies.

In view of the seriousness of the situation and the huge demand, the Central Government has allowed import of Russian vaccine, Sputnik and has also stepped up the effort to import vaccines developed around the world. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been authorized to distribute this vaccine in India. This will further boost the ongoing vaccination drive. Dr. Reddy's Labs has received 1,50,000 doses of this vaccine in the first phase.

The Central Government has also allowed to provide 50 percent of the vaccine to private hospitals and has authorized the State Governments to purchase it directly so that it can be made available to the people speedily. Realizing its responsibility, the Union Government has encouraged public sector undertakings, which produce vaccines, to set up infrastructure in collaboration with private pharmaceutical companies to complete the vaccination campaign early. They have also been provided payment in advance so that every eligible Indian can get the vaccine within six months. This will help in building confidence among people.

As per the data of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost. More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs in the coming days.

The first dose of vaccine has been administered to 4,06,339 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in 12 states / UTs across the country. Along with this, 5,30,50,669 beneficiaries between 45 and 60 years of age have taken the first dose and 41,42,786 persons have the second dose. 5,28,16,238 beneficiaries above 60 years of age who have taken first dose and 1,19,98,443 persons who have taken second dose are also included in it.

Union Government advanced around Rs 1,700 crore to Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine and paid Rs. 772.5 crore to Bharat Biotech the same day for 5 crore Covaxin doses for distribution during May, June and July. Extensive vaccination programmes will improve the situation by the month of July. For this to happen we must focus on vaccination drive and undertake it more expeditiously and efficiently.

It is no time to take advantage of the situation or to indulge in blame game rather it is the time to exhibit human values. People lose faith when they see that some of us take advantage of circumstances and indulge in black marketing. Everyone, whether a doctor or a businessman, must put the country first. Strict action should be taken against people who indulge in such illegal and immoral activities.

COVID-19 has grown very rapidly in about 12 States of the country. Extra efforts should be made to check the spread of virus in other States.

Prior to the pandemic, India's daily capacity to produce medical oxygen was 6,500 metric tons, which has now increased to 7,200 metric tons per day. Earlier, India required 700 metric tons of medical oxygen every day, whereas today the daily requirement has increased to around 5,000 metric tons. Patience is important in such a situation. Government is making every effort to provide oxygen to everyone. All modes - train, air and road are being employed to transport it.

As the infection spreads, the demand for oxygen is also going to increase. About 500 factories in India work to extract oxygen from the air and purify it. It is then converted to liquid oxygen and sent to the hospitals. Most of the medical oxygen is supplied by tankers. We need to strengthen this.

Earlier, Remdesivir injection was commonly available in the market. However, with the second wave of COVID-19, in view of its increasing demand, black marketers started selling it at over Rs 30,000, which is a stigma on humanity. We must check this type of behavior.

Our young generation is most affected in the second wave and that too young people between the age of 15 and 30 years. For them, the risks of breakdown of the education system and unemployment are quite overwhelming. Even then in India alone, more than one million young volunteers have taken direct action to help during the menace of COVID-19, and are contributing to combat the impact of pandemic. This is our strength. It is a matter of pride that Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Rashtriya Seva Yojana (NSS), young volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides and National Cadet Corp (NCC) are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 across the country. It is an army of warriors whose strength can prevent the spread of the virus. This youth brigade can also become an important part of the vaccination campaign. Several non government organizations, religious, social and cultural, have come forward to help the needy in this difficult time. All of us need to support their effort with whatever means possible.

Recently, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, in an interaction with the Governors of States to review the COVID-19 situation and ongoing vaccination drive in the country, stressed the need to use the collaborative power of all the community organizations, political parties, NGOs and social institutions. He also emphasized the importance of tracking, tracing and testing. He highlighted the importance of increasing number of RT-PCR tests. We have to understand that in the fight against Covid, along with vaccines, our values and sense of duty are our greatest strength. The spirit of public participation needs to be encouraged. Social institutions can collaborate seamlessly with the State Governments to achieve micro containment. It is time to move away from policy debates and embrace the spirit of 'Team India' and join hands.

Dealing with the pandemic is challenging, and we have to prepare to win this battle. To reduce the pressure on the big hospitals of the city we must strengthen our primary and secondary health institutions in rural areas. At this stage we can focus on infrastructure development. The hiring and deployment of technical staff and building capacity should be given top priority. Private hospitals, on the other hand, should be made competitive. Citizens should also understand and follow the basic protocols. In this pandemic, there is a greater need to follow 'civic sense' and discipline.

No doubt, last few months in the fight against coronavirus have been very difficult for the country. During this period, at times we were overshadowed by deep despair but at the same time we saw examples of humanitarian help. We have learnt from the other countries that this virus mutates and, comes back again and again. Right now, we are in the midst of the lethal wave of the pandemic and until the last person is cured, we can't say that we have won. We must be sensitive and vigilant. We need to impose self-lockdown.

By adopting the rules of wearing a mask, social distancing and cleanliness we can protect ourself and also others. The next two to four months require more caution. At the same time, we need to implement the vaccination campaign more quickly.

It is important that every individual contributes with positive thinking and we should avoid negative publicity. What is needed is courage, confidence and spiritual strength. With the help of these we can fight against the Corona pandemic and win this war.

(The author is Governor of Himachal Pradesh)