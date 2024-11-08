Global Far-Right hails Trump win

Current and former far-right leaders around the world cheered US President-elect Donald Trump’s remarkable victory in Tuesday’s election, in which the twice-impeached, 34-count convicted felon, self- and court-affirmed sexual assaulter, and insurrection-fomenting 78-year-old Republican won not only the Electoral College but also the popular vote in what some observers described as a “mandate for fascism.”

In Israel - which the Biden administration buoyed with massive military and diplomatic support even as it faces a genocide case at the World Court for a war on Gaza that’s killed more than 43,000 Palestinians - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump’s victory is “history’s greatest comeback” and represents a “powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.” Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister and leader of the Jewish supremacist Otzma Yehudit party, reposted an earlier message in which he proclaimed, “God Bless Trump.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was the first European leader to endorse Trump in 2016, lauded the Republican’s “enormous win,” which he called “a much-needed victory for the world.” Argentinian President Javier Milei—who campaigned as a libertarian populist but has governed like a neoliberal shock doctrinaire—hailed Trump’s “formidable electoral victory.” “Now, Make America Great Again,” he added. “You know that you can count on Argentina to carry out your task.” Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele - who Trump recently accused of sending gang members to the US to insidiously reduce crime in his country - wished divine blessings and guidance for the president-elect.

Arab dictators - from the monarchs of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi - also congratulated Trump. Some, like Jordan’s King Abdullah II, said they hoped Trump’s second term would usher in an era of “regional and global peace and stability for all.”

However, while Trump’s first term saw the signing of the historic Abraham Accords that nominally normalized relations between Israel and some of its former Arab enemies, he also presided over what one of his former defense secretaries called a “war of annihilation” that left thousands of civilians dead and cities in ruins in Syria and Iraq.

Former right-wing leaders also cheered Trump’s win. Disgraced former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro—who like Trump incited an insurrection following his last election loss, but unlike Trump was slapped with an eight-year electoral ban over it—said Tuesday’s result represents “the triumph of the people’s will over the arrogant designs of an elite who disdain our values, beliefs, and traditions.”

“This triumph is historic,” Bolsonaro—sometimes called the “Trump of the Tropics”—continued. “Its impact will resonate across the globe... empowering the rise of the right and conservative movements in countless other nations.”

On the flip side, progressive leaders around the world vowed to fight fascism - even as they shuddered at the specter of what horrors may come in Trump’s second term. “We are a global movement, made up of all faiths and backgrounds, united in our opposition to racism and hatred,” said leftist UK lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn. “We will never abandon hope in a more equal, sustainable, and peaceful world.”

