High Court pulls up Telangana Government over missing children

Hyderabad : The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard a public interest litigation filed by Advocate Rapolu Bhaskar who pointed out at the inaction of the State government to reopen the missing cases from 2015 to 2018, which were closed by the police authorities in the State.

Further, the plea urged the court to direct the State government to appoint the special police wing to inquire and investigate into the matter to trace out the missing children in Telangana and save them.

Meanwhile, the State government has informed the court that it has set up child welfare committees in 30 districts in the State. Chief Justice Hima Kohli pointed out that the missing of children was a serious and sensitive issue.

The bench directed the government departments to work in coordination to trace the missing children. The Judicial Service Commission and the Juvenile Justice Board should also play an active role, the CJ opined.

Further, the bench queried to find out how many girls have gone missing? It directed that a report should be submitted to the court on what action the government had taken so far.

How many children have been returned to their families? State what steps have been taken to integrate with the community? the court asked.

Further, the court also directed to submit a report as to what action had been taken against child trafficking gangs.

Naming the Judicial Service Commission, the Juvenile Justice Board and the Child Welfare Committees as respondents, the court directed the State government to submit a final report by June 17.

Colleges will not take original certificates, JNTU-H informs HC

Hyderabad : The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard a public interest litigation filed by Forum Against Corruption alleging that the colleges were acting contrary to the University Grants Commission regulations and taking the original certificates of the students.



Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad submitted reports to the High Court. JNTU-H informed the court that they directed the colleges not to take original certificates of students.

JNTU-H stated that it has also been included in the affiliation recognition provision of the colleges. Osmania University informed the court that no complaints were received that the colleges had taken the original certificates of students.

The High Court, which considered the OU and JNTUH reports, disposed of the trial.

High Court goes virtual again

Hyderabad: The Registrar General of High Court on Thursday issued a notification stating that due to severity of Covid-19 pandemic the proceedings and trial of cases in the High Court would henceforth be conducted virtually with immediate effect.

In view of the spread of corona, the High Court decided that all the benches should conduct hearings on virtual basis till further orders. The High Court has already announced that it is partially abolishing the direct trial system.