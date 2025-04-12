‘India and Africa: Partnership for the Next Decade’

India and Africa have historical ties and there is a need to consolidate on the strong foundation between the two regions by expanding this relationship on all fronts of cooperation. India and Africa need to be more cohesive and reclaim their rightful places on the global stage and amongst the global community of nations

New Delhi: The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses organised the fifth India-Africa Strategic Dialogue (IASD) on ‘India and Africa: Partnership in the Next Decade’ on 25-26 March 2025. HE Amb Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of Republic of South Africa to India, delivered the Special Remarks and Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, delivered the Keynote Address on the opening day of the conference

In his welcome address, Director General, Manohar Parrikar IDSA, Amb Sujan R. Chinoy noted that amidst growing trade protectionism and self-centered policies, India and Africa can work together to build a values-based future for humankind and build a better global consensus to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

India’s rich contributions to UN Peace Keeping Operations in Africa, Indian Navy’s initiatives for strengthening cooperation with African countries in the maritime domain, and the ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across The Regions’ (MAHASAGAR) initiative reflect how India-Africa partnership remains anchored in the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit with direction provided by African priorities. India is invested in Africa’s prosperity as envisaged in the African Union’s ‘Agenda 2063’, said Amb Chinoy.

HE Amb Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of Republic of South Africa to India, in his Special Remarks, spoke of the historical ties between India and Africa and the need to consolidate on the strong foundation between the two regions by expanding this relationship on all fronts of cooperation. India and Africa need to be more cohesive and reclaim their rightful places on the global stage and amongst the global community of nations, he noted.

Hailing Prime Minister’s Modi’s landmark speech in Uganda in 2018, outlining India’s vision of engagement with Africa, as a concrete step towards enhancing stronger India-Africa ties, Amb Sooklal said that Prime Minister’s Modi’s vision of Africa are in line with the ‘African Union’s ‘Agenda 2063’. Describing Africa as the most marginalised continent, he said that the continent needs to deal with its fault lines and become more cohesive. In India, Africa has a trusted friend and leaders of both the regions should come together to chart a path for the future. He emphasised upon the need to look at the India-Africa partnership in an inclusive manner where the private sector could drive the momentum.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, echoed similar sentiments. He said that India and Africa should work together to build more robust, diverse, and resilient business relations and redefine the parameters of engagement and explore newer sectors for cooperation. India is committed to deepening trade and investments with Africa and increasing knowledge and technology transfer, he added. Ravi encouraged the use of local currencies, barter system and technology financing as alternatives to boost trade with the African Continent.

Describing security as one of the dimensions of development, he noted that countries forging partnerships with Africa should widen the scope of security by promoting education, capacity building, technology transfer, skill development and food security. India’s approach to Africa has always been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships, he concluded.