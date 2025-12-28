India needs Congress as it bleeds under Modi

Thejourney of the Congress party is not merely a chapter in political history; it is intertwined with the very evolution of Indian democracy, spanning sacrifice, aspiration, mass movements, and governance. Since its founding in 1885 under A O Hume, the Indian National Congress (INC) evolved from a platform for constitutional reform into the central force of India’s freedom struggle. Congress leadership endured imprisonment, loss of property, and even death, facing police firings, lathi charges, and repressive measures of the colonial British administration.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, the Quit India movement of 1942, and numerous other struggles reflected the extraordinary sacrifices made to achieve national freedom. Students, too, left schools and colleges to participate in these movements, highlighting the breadth of participation.

Post-Independence, Congress leaders laid the foundations of modern India. Under Jawaharlal Nehru, secularism, scientific temper, and planned economic development became hallmarks of governance. Large-scale irrigation and multipurpose river projects—such as Bhakra–Nangal, Damodar Valley, Hirakud, Nagarjuna Sagar, and the Kosi project—were described as “temples of modern India,” while premier educational institutions like the IITs and IIMs were established to create intellectual capital and foster a knowledge-driven nation.

Indira Gandhi’s tenure marked a decisive shift towards social justice. The “Garibi Hatao” campaign was not merely an electoral slogan but a signal of the government’s intent to stand with the poor, Dalits, farmers, and workers. Iron lady’s (Indira Gandhi) policies such as the nationalisation of banks, abolition of privy purses, introduction of welfare schemes, and rural development programmes sought to reduce inequality and expand opportunity.

Indira’s successor – Rajiv Gandhi – brought technological foresight to governance, promoting computerisation, expanding telecommunications, and encouraging the software sector, laying the foundations for a digitally connected India.

In contemporary history, the UPA governments under Manmohan Singh leadership further strengthened the framework for inclusive growth. Landmark legislation such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Right to Information Act (RTI), the Right to Education Act (RTE), the Forest Rights Act, the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and reforms supporting women’s self-help groups reflected a commitment to transparency, social justice, and rural empowerment.

Despite global economic headwinds, India maintained relative macroeconomic stability, while measures such as the civil nuclear agreement and the introduction of Aadhaar strengthened both international credibility and welfare delivery systems.

On the contrary, the current BJP-led government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pursued policies that undermine public-sector institutions and welfare initiatives. Airports, ports, coal mines, and national highways created over decades are increasingly opened to private operation, while programmes such as MGNREGA face dilution, killing the letter and spirit envisioned by the Congress leadership including Mahatma Gandhi.

Legislation perceived as unfavourable to farmers and workers, rising prices of essential commodities, the depreciation of the rupee, and disruptive economic measures such as demonetisation and GST have compounded public unease. Incidents of communal violence and concerns over electoral malpractice have also drawn criticism, raising questions about the state of democratic governance.

The Modi government has been using constitutional institutions as its tools to run an authoritative government. In the fabricated cases like the National Herald case, the trial court held that a money-laundering prosecution cannot be sustained in the absence of an FIR in the scheduled predicate offence. By contract, everyone witnessed how Unnao rapist, an RSSS-BJP leader was released despite facing serious charges like rape, attempt to murder the rape survivor.

At this juncture, the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, aims to restore its vision of inclusive governance, with Telangana often cited as a model for the entire nation in public administration, and to enforce rule of law strictly. The grand old party seeks to return to power at the Centre, reviving the developmental and social justice ideals espoused by leaders such as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and addressing the aspirations of ordinary citizens.

The trajectory of governance in India, as the history of the Congress demonstrates, continues to hinge on the balance between growth, welfare, and democratic accountability. As the Modi government already lost the faith of the people in the previous Lok Sabha elections, it is a matter of time for Congress to form government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

(The writer is Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Department, Telangana)



