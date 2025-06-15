Revanth cabinet redefines social justice in Telangana, sets national benchmarks

In a groundbreaking move that is poised to reshape the political and administrative landscape of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's cabinet expansion on June 8 marks a historic moment for transformative inclusion. For the first time since the formation of the state, four leaders from Scheduled Castes (SC) and three from the Backward Classes (BC) have been inducted into the 15-member Council of Ministers, in the process establishing a powerful precedent for representative governance.

This significant decision by his government is not a token political gesture but a conscious, structural shift aimed at placing the voice of the marginalized at the center of power. The inclusion of SC ministers now holding 26.66 per cent of the cabinet positions—well above the community’s population share of 17.43 per cent is a bold, unprecedented step toward rectifying historical imbalances. Unlike previous regimes that often confined such inclusion to symbolic levels, Revanth Reddy has taken a resolute step towards real empowerment, translating his party’s commitment to social justice into actionable governance.

At the core of this historic move lies a deeper ideological and policy infrastructure that sets Telangana apart as a model state in the realm of inclusive governance. Under his visionary leadership, Telangana became the first state to undertake a caste-wise census, collecting data to inform social, economic and political policy. With the overwhelming participation of 96.8 per cent of the state’s population, this survey laid a scientific foundation for justice-oriented governance. As a result, the BC Bill and SC Categorization Bill were not only introduced but also unanimously passed in both Houses of the Legislature, demonstrating the political will to correct long-standing social disparities. By this, Revanth Reddy has not only honoured his party's historical commitment to the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, but has also brought them into practical reality.

Particularly noteworthy is the way the Revanth Reddy government addressed the decades-old demand for Scheduled Caste categorization. The appointment of Justice Shameem Akthar to head a commission to study this issue immediately after the Supreme Court judgment led to impactful recommendations, including the classification of 59 SC castes into three categories, restructuring of recruitment rosters, and rejection of the creamy layer concept within SCs. These proposals were legislatively ratified, showcasing the government’s seriousness in ensuring intra-community equity. By transforming caste-based affirmative action into a more balanced and targeted system, the state has provided a template for others across the country.

This deliberate shift in governance was further reinforced by the broader institutional design of the Cabinet. The appointment of Ramachandru Naik from the Lambada community as Deputy Speaker, along with the inclusion of SC ministers Adluri Laxman and Gaddam Vivek, and BC leader Vakiti Srihari, reflects a robust, well-thought approach, embedding social equity at the core of governance. From the very beginning of the government formation, Revanth Reddy appointed Gaddam Prasad Kumar, an SC leader, as the Speaker of the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka as Deputy Chief Minister, and inducted Damodar Rajanarsimha in the Cabinet

And the current composition of the Cabinet—comprising seven OCs, four SCs, three BCs, and one ST—mirrors the true social fabric of the state. It is not just about arithmetic representation but about making space for lived experiences and community knowledge to inform policy from the top.

With key portfolios now under the leadership of SC and BC ministers, the possibilities for real transformation are immense. Welfare policies, budgetary priorities, and enforcement of justice-related laws like the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act are expected to gain sharper focus and more effective implementation. It is up to them to convert representation into real outcomes—through asset creation, equitable distribution of schemes, educational opportunities, and systemic dismantling of institutional discrimination.

In yet another groundbreaking gesture, the Chief Minister declared February 4 as Telangana Social Justice Day, institutionalizing the spirit of equity and respect for the marginalized. This act is symbolic of his party’s philosophical anchoring in Ambedkarite thought and further highlights its commitment to make social justice a living, breathing principle rather than an electoral slogan.

What we are witnessing today in Telangana is not merely a state-level reform but a potential national transformation. The Revanth Reddy-led administration has turned the state into a living laboratory of inclusive governance where backwardness is not pitied or politicized but acknowledged, understood, and legislatively addressed. With a policy framework rooted in data, a cabinet that reflects the people it governs, and an ideological vision firmly grounded in the values of constitutional justice, Telangana is fast emerging as the gold standard for participatory democracy and equitable governance in India.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's bold and visionary leadership has ensured that justice is no longer a distant dream for the marginalized—it is a governing principle. The real power of this cabinet expansion lies not just in its historical significance but in its future potential.

By operationalizing the ideals of Ambedkar and walking the talk of Prajala Palana, the government in Telangana has offered a compelling model for how Indian democracy can truly work for everyone. The time has come for this model to deliver, and if it does, it may well define the next chapter of India's democratic evolution.

(The writer is Assistant Director, CPRO to CM Team)