Stan Swamy's demise was unfortunate

It is highly disturbing to learn that Fr. Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case last year and accused of having Maoist links, died in custody at Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital on Monday.

Senior Counsel Mihir Desai appearing for Fr. Stan Swamy, a tribal rights activist, claimed the NIA had been negligent in providing timely and adequate medical aid to Swamy and urged the HC to initiate a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the undertrial activist's death. Stan Swamy was arrested on October 8, 2020 and yet the NIA did not seek Swamy's custody even for a single day, but kept opposing his bail pleas.

After hearing the news about the demise of Stan Swamy, the HC Division Bench noted, "With all humility at our command, we really are shocked by hearing this news. Therefore, at the last hearing, we had immediately allowed him to remain in hospital of his choice. We have no words to express." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "He deserved justice and humaneness."

Being a philanthropist and an altruistic person, Stan Swamy had been working for the welfare of tribals in Jharkhand for than 30 years. He used to question the non-implementation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which stipulated setting up of a Tribe's Advisory Council with members solely of the Adivasi community for their protection, well-being and development in the state.

Just before the NIA took him into custody, Swamy also opposed to the setting up of land banks, which he argued would free up land belonging to the community. Swamy expressed his displeasure with several policies of the government and laws enacted in violation of the Constitution. Perhaps, this was the reason why the state was keen to put him out of the way.

Swamy said, "I would just add that what is happening to me is not unique. Many activists, lawyers, writers, journalists, student leaders, poets, intellectuals and others who stand for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits and the marginalised and express their dissent to the ruling powers of the country are being targeted."

In short, Swamy was a true lover of mankind especially of those who are Adivasis and the tribes, and he won the hearts of the marginalised and downtrodden with his 30 years of services to these people. Therefore, it was improper on the part of the NIA to treat him like a Naxal or a terrorist. Moreover, they should have applied their wisdom to see the greatness of this man.

