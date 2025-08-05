Unravelling the myths around consumption of alkaline water

Alkaline water is currently a highly promoted product, with claims that it offers numerous health benefits, including curing serious diseases like cancer. This has led to a significant market for alkaline water. However, the fact is that there is no scientific research or evidence to support the health benefits attributed to consumption of alkaline water.

What is alkaline water?

Solutions with pH range between 0 to 6 are Acidic, pH 7 Neutral and pH range between 8 and 14 are basic (alkaline). Normally the pH value of alkaline water lies between 8 and 9. Alkaline water is also called black water because of artificially infused minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium and potassium, which give it the black colour.

Origin of the concept:

In 2002, Robert O. Young, an American naturopath, first proposed the idea of maintaining an alkaline pH in the body. According to him, many health issues, including cancer, are caused by excessive acidity in the body. He suggested that consuming alkaline water and foods could reduce this acidity.

Chemically, when an acid and a base combine, a neutralization reaction occurs, forming neutral substances and reducing acidity. Robert Young claimed that harmful acids in the body could be neutralized by taking alkaline foods, creating harmless neutral substances. He introduced the ‘Alkalarian’ lifestyle. However, there is no scientific evidence to support his claims.

In 2017, Young was sentenced to three years in prison in the U.S. for practicing medicine without a license and using unscientific methods.

Effect of lemon juice:

Consuming non-vegetarian food increases acidity in the stomach. To counter this, people often consume lemon juice with non-vegetarian meals. Although lemon juice has a pH of 2, making it acidic, it becomes alkaline once metabolized in the body. This helps neutralize the acidity caused by non-vegetarian food, preventing issues like acid reflux. This is why lemon juice is commonly served with non-vegetarian food.

The Virat Kohli boost:

Alkaline water gained further popularity due to Virat Kohli. Let’s explore why he drinks it. Due to his high consumption of non-vegetarian food, Virat Kohli experienced acidity in his stomach. To neutralize this acidity, his body drew calcium from his bones, leading to health issues near his cervical spine. Following medical advice, he reduced his non-vegetarian intake and began drinking alkaline water to address this problem. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/G2fsDZdKliw.

Does food alter blood pH?

The pH of human blood remains stable between 7.35 and 7.45 because blood is a buffer solution. Blood pH does not change by taking acidic or alkaline food; it remains constant. The body maintains pH balance through two organs-kidneys and lungs. Kidneys excrete excess acids through urine, while lungs expel acidic carbon dioxide. If these organs function properly, the food and liquids we consume do not alter the pH levels in the body or blood.

For instance, when alkaline water enters the stomach, it is immediately neutralized by stomach acids. It then mixes with pancreatic juice, which is naturally alkaline (pH 8.3–8.6). Thus, even drinking high-pH alkaline water does not significantly affect the body’s pH balance. Whether you consume acidic lemon juice (pH 2) or alkaline baking soda solution (pH 9), the blood’s pH remains unchanged. Spending money on alkaline water is a waste.

Mayo Clinic’s stance:

According to Mayo Clinic, a 158-year-old American medical institution, there is no scientific research or evidence supporting the health benefits of alkaline water.

However, Katherine Zeratsky, an endocrinology and nutrition specialist at Mayo Clinic, notes that many people do not drink enough regular water. When they drink alkaline water, they tend to consume more water, which makes them feel better and healthier. This effect is not due to alkaline water but simply the increased intake of water. Drinking regular water in similar quantities would yield the same benefits.

Expert opinion:

V. Sudarshan Rao, a former scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and an expert at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has dismissed claims about alkaline water. He states that studies and research have failed to scientifically validate alkaline water, describing it as a marketing gimmick by packaged water companies. Excessive consumption of alkaline water may also harm beneficial gut bacteria. For the digestion of food, hydrochloric acid (HCl) is present in the stomach. When alkaline water is consumed, it neutralizes the hydrochloric acid, which can cause problems with the digestion of food.

Natural water in surface systems like ponds, lakes, and rivers is healthy mineral water. This is because rainwater, as it flows over the ground as floodwater, dissolves minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium from the soil, transforming it into mineral rich water and natural alkaline water. As this flood water eventually reaches surface water systems like ponds, lakes, and rivers, the water in these systems is beneficial for health. In ancient times, people drank water directly from these surface water systems and lived healthily. However, due to the pollution of surface water systems nowadays, water is purified using methods like reverse osmosis, which removes toxic substances along with useful minerals from the water and makes it low minerals water.

Conclusion:

The current hype around alkaline water lacks scientific backing and evidence. Spending money on alkaline water is unnecessary. Naturally available water is a remarkable resource that acts as a natural remedy. Therefore, there is a need to protect natural water systems from industrial pollution and human activities. Boiling tap water supplied by the government for two minutes provides mineral-rich, healthy drinking water for the body.

(The Hyderabad-based writer is a Professor of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences)