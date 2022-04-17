7-year-old boy makes his mark in Yoga

Parents' support coupled with teacher's special attention saw a seven year old boy Vonti Divya Nanda create his own niche in the field of Yoga.



Surprisingly, the boy began yoga practice when he was just 18 months under the guidance of his father V Praveen Kumar, an Electro Homeopath and Ayurvedic doctor who was keen on grooming his son as an international level Yoga master.

Praveen himself holding a Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga and also practicing mediation was in fact the one who influenced and inspired the lad to take up Yoga practice when he was just 18 month child.

Impressed at the child amasing Yoga practice, District Yoga Association president and Yoga Master Srinivasulu Naidu and his daughter Yukta also a reputed Yoga teacher in the city volunteered in training the boy reach higher level in Yoga practice

The child prodigy Divya Nanda had so far participated in 14 Yoga competitions of State, national and international level and clinched many awards and medals.

In the Yoga competition conducted by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) last year, the boy without break performed Surya Namaskar 351 leaving everyone awe struck and becoming a star Yoga performer in the pilgrim city and also drawing attention from statewide.

As Praveen was busy with his Homeo practice, mother Bindu took up the responsibility of Nanda continuing his rigorous Yoga practice with no hindrance.

"My dream is that my son gets international fame as a Yoga master. I will do my best to support him to continue the practice excelling Yoga" Bindu said, informing that the Kid is also showing a lot of interest in spirituality.

With the debut for Yoga competitions in September 2021, he got the chance to participate in all 14 competitions in virtual mode due to the Corona pandemic and he left his mark in all the contests by achieving medals and certificates.

The miracle boy received prizes and medals from many top organisations including Vibha School of Chennai of Tamil Nadu where he won prizes in national, international level apart from Kitoos of Hyderabad, Iconic star award from Jackie Book of Records of Chennai.

Divya Nanda told the Hans India that he wanted to follow the footsteps of his father and his aim is to fulfill the dreams of his father and mother longing to see him as a international yoga master. He said he is also interested in becoming an Ayurveda physician like his father.