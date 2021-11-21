A platform to discover saga of new pathway

As we explore the wide impactful reach of several social media vehicles, their reach and impact on key audiences especially the generation x and y as well, it leaves us with immense thoughts on the fast-paced live connect streams be it shopping, music, publishing content, e-commerce, retailing or any other vertical, we are left amazed and abound in awe with tech platforms moving at jet speed to be a coherent value-add in our operational sphere of metrics wave.

So how would you visualize a regular expedition on youtube? Defining the purpose with core objectives of deliverables that are not limiting in any way but creating a wider audience to explore many segments would be an enriching experience. Let's delve deep into the areas of web series mechanisms or creation of educational segments or diversified tourist information spots on youtube, the access is immediate and moves at a skyrocketing pace in connect, reach and usability.

This in turn fetches a good amount of revenue based on the likes or preferences, hit spots, or shareable streams which scale up the revenues and escalate the reach to the right metrics of audience. Branding then gets segmented with scalable footfalls creating an impact and multiplying the usability quotient.

Be it youtube, google, amazon, or Rediff, the purpose of reach is the same, but the quantum of specifics on key focused areas include shopping has a huge demand with the supply curve trending upwards because of the usability factor, education is a USP on offering online augmented sector-specific courses in a good wide array of subjects or topicalities, retailing scalability preferences on specific sites like google, amazon or Rediff offering live stream shopping, audio reachability, & user-friendly mini-apps by specialists. The focus now is on how we tap the potential of these vibrant modes for a completely enriching user experience.

Whether the China way or the UK or USA way, all of them have redefined the social media trends with the evolution of apps and the connectivity factor with the key metrics of the audiences who are engaging and impactful. When we look at the impact of brand connect, a solid example is that of Alibaba who created a big bang renaissance' around the globe with the phenomenal biggest online commerce company's - Taobao, Tmall and Alibaba.com have revolutionized the way we look at the social augmented reality of the most challenging industry verticals be it e-commerce, retail, tech, shopping, education with the highest usability and immediate connect, with a result-oriented market dynamics defining the new usage of social scalability, audience-centric, awareness reach amongst key stakeholders, touch basing diverse portfolios and generating a fair deal of revenues on an upward index curve.

As we analyse the market index curve of the popular social apps, we begin to realize that it's just not the focused plan in reaching the CRM, but the right metrics, price index and audience-friendly approach. So, what are the key market detrimental making this work – is it the algorithms or the trigonometry? The derived outcomes of the resultant approach may multiply manifold, but without the brand popularity or credibility, or authenticity, the true essence of the apps, can't make a mark. In this jet speed age, just as the numbers are just translated to billions and zillions, the future may or may not stand the solid ground if the derivators lack a solid cumulative footing balancing all aspects on an even platform.

Be it the youtube algorithm or the famous Ali baba e-commerce segment, the final packaging of various elements has to be taken care of for an optimum experience by the users. Users can avail themselves, both the adoptions of organic or non-paid mode and paid mode to enhance the brand reach and awareness amongst the audience. For any brand to sustain, the product reach along with a fair revenue is essential. Customer Relationship Management, Product enhancement with key performance metrics, connect preferences of audiences, deliverables, feedback and meeting the end expectations of the constituents. Fine-tuning the engagement metrics with the users would add value and the product will scale up in expectations by meeting the end goal with customer satisfaction. This takes care of the revenue footing which multiplies and stays consistent.

YouTubers make money in many ways through advertising, affiliate marketing, merchandising, sponsorships, licensing, and crowdfunding. It's a convenient medium to get into for immediate generation of money to sustain. The younger generations today play a key role in using these platforms to scale up their revenues apart from the main source of income. Thereby the usage is at an all-time high and both the young and the old are making a good buck tuning their earnings in billions.

Just as a YouTuber fine-tunes his or her time sailing through the pathway of YouTubing, a therapy by itself to explore and enhance the ground footing of being not a part-timer on youtube but continue to fully hopp through this lively savvy experience of applying to dwell on the pristine glory of a newfound interest. A platform to discover a saga of a new pathway!