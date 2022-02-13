Anurag University CET exam dates announced

Anurag University (AU) offers a plethora of Undergraduate, Post-graduate, and Doctoral programmes in different schools namely Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Agricultural Sciences, Liberal Arts, and Sciences. From this year onwards, AU is starting a couple of Undergraduate programmes under the School of Liberal Arts such as BA in Economics, Multi-Media, and Journalism and B com under the School of Social Sciences.

This year's edition of Anurag CET for Engineering and Agriculture courses is scheduled from 4 to 6th March 2022 and the registrations have been opened by Chancellor U B Desai, Ex IIT – Hyderabad Founding Director along with the entire leadership team of AU headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof S Ramachandram. The scholarships worth 5.3 Cr for Anurag CET toppers have also been announced. Apart from these scholarships, the first 500 students taking admission into University through Anurag CET will be gifted laptops. All the scholarships will be subjected to eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions.

l Last date for application: 3rd March 2022

l Dates of the exam (Online/Offline): 4th, 5th, and 6th March 2022

l Venue of exam: Respective College of Candidate/ Anurag University

l Date of results: 26th March 2022

l Dates of Counselling:16th and 17th May 2022