Telangana chief minister in Tirumala

Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his family arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday evening.
Tirumala: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his family arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday evening. sources said Reddy was here for the Tonsure ceremony of his grandson on Wednesday. After the ceremony and Darshan Reddy return to Hyderabad.
On his arrival at Rachana Guest House, TTD Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy along with senior officials received Telangana CM.
