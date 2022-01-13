Being positive is the key to success

It may not be achieved without a support system but the driving force will always be you and none-other than you. Sometimes it's really difficult to understand this world. I still remember the day when an average student like me achieved the grand success of becoming one of the top three rankers in the city.



It was more than a dream come true for a student like me who always struggled to get average marks. Whatever was achieved was never expected in such spontaneity from God. Then came the day of lights, when all such students became the talk of the town and every newspaper wanted to publish their interviews. I suddenly realised that there was a shift in the way people started looking up to me. A sense of respect was in their eyes when they spoke.

During this event I learnt a vital fact - Everyone knew that we succeeded but they wanted to know "How did we achieve- The Success Mantra" rather than "Who are we as individuals". This was also a little disturbing because you find the reversal being true when you face a failure. During failures people are more eager to know "Who is the person who failed?" In fact the discussion of "How did he fail?" is hardly discussed during such times.

The reason I am putting forth this point is that any success should make you stronger as an individual to stand strong on the ground and value your efforts because people just want to know the reason for your success. They may not be very interested to know who succeeded. It is only important for you that 'I succeeded'. Because vice versa is not applicable. That is to say that it is interesting for all to know that I failed, and uninteresting to know "Why I failed". It's in your interest to focus on "Why You Failed?" rather than focus on thinking about the lost reputation due to failure. There is no time left to waste on this thought. Rather utilize your energies in a better way.

While confronting a failure, it is important to analyze: "Why did I fail?"

When you are made as a unique individual by this universe you are also exhibiting the qualities which are unmatched and non-comparable to others.

That is why there is a strong saying_

"The golden rule to life is that there is no golden rule."

You make your own golden rule for yourself. Every time you are open to creating new opportunities for your success. A very learned and loved teacher who was valued by lakhs of students across this country once said this and since that day it has had an impact on my mind. I wish to add here some valuable treasures to make place in your mind as given by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. They changed my thought process and I hope that these words will equally help you to change your thoughts too.

♦ F.A.I.L means First Attempt in Learning

♦ E.N.D means Effort Never Dies

♦ N.O. means Next Opportunity

So, get up, get going for a fresh journey for a bunch of new opportunities waiting to be explored and conquered.

(The author is a Performance Coach (www.shachi.co). For more questions you may write your questions on [email protected])