Beyond salary: Understanding gen Z’s career motivations

Gen Zers will soon overtake millennials as the most numerous generation on Earth, with over one-third of the global population identifying as members of this generation. They will spearhead workplace transformations and redefine what it means to work since they are about to become the newest population. This generation is radically distinct from the millennial generation. They view their professions differently than most people do, and they see past the payslip.



In order to effectively recruit and retain Gen Z workers, particularly those born between 1997 and 2012, firms are aligning themselves with their work goals.

This further forces GenZ companies to comprehend different professional views in order to alter their workforce of the future.

A recent World Economic Forum analysis projects that Gen-Z will account for 27% of the workforce by 2025.

Recognizing Gen Z’s priorities at work

Gen Zers, in contrast to previous generations, do not pursue wages when they start to dominate the workforce. They have grown up in a fortunate time where resources are widely available, allowing for the use of social media, connectedness around the world, social awareness, and stability in their finances. They consequently prepare themselves to seize professional chances that align with their mission, objectives, and desires. For example, a market survey revealed that eighty percent of Gen Z workers were happier in a position where they had a direct influence on social concerns. This highlights how interested Gen Z is in environmental advocacy.

Aside from this, Gen Z views work as an integral component of their life. That suggests that they are more than just their work. Employers who prioritize their mental health and are more flexible with their working hours are more appealing to this workforce. They also choose employers who honor their flexible work schedules and balanced work-life policies.

Acknowledged as the most technologically adept labor force, Generation Z also cherishes chances aimed at their ongoing education and career advancement. They are the most adventurous generation, in contrast to millennials, and they don’t hesitate to change occupations or pick up new skills that fit with their hobbies outside of work. In light of this situation, a lot of businesses have already begun putting L&D programs in place to support younger workers’ ongoing learning and development.

Using fresh viewpoints to manage certain demands

Recruiters’ responsibilities are evolving in a highly competitive corporate environment from handling payroll and attendance to forming more strategic alliances. Talent teams have begun implementing tactics that are more suited for keeping the younger workforce in order to retain this new workforce. Talent managers are concentrating more on the value proposition aspect of a firm, providing Gen Z with more meaningful work experiences, even though competitive products are still essential. In addition, businesses are implementing a skill-centric career strategy in order to provide Gen Z with greater opportunities for professional growth. For example, progressive businesses are setting up internal skill programs to promote both efficiency and creativity. Additionally, it helps organizations increase productivity and confidence in the workplace by focusing on the ongoing skill development of the staff, which promotes career growth.

Workplace of the future

The younger generation, known as Gen Z, has access to the newest technological tools. Therefore, in order to draw them in, businesses and their talent teams must use a contemporary recruitment strategy. Businesses may foster a successful environment for their Gen Z staff by knowing their priorities and learning from their behavior. This will ultimately lead to corporate success. Since it’s a continuous process, businesses must concentrate on regularly identifying their needs and expectations and providing clear support by utilizing the knowledge of Gen X, Gen Y, and Boomers to assist them in developing their leadership abilities and creating an environment at work that fosters innovation.

(The author is Co-founder, Instahyre)